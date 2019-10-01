Arkansas elementary teacher expected to surrender in assault case, authorities say

Authorities said they expect a west Arkansas elementary school teacher to surrender Tuesday night on battery charges.

Dawnette Sparks, 53, of Lavaca, is accused of striking a 69-year-old woman multiple times on July 17 while meeting the pastor in his office at the Cornerstone Baptist Church in Bloomer, according to an incident report by the Sebastian County sheriff’s office.

Moore is a third grade teacher at Charleston Elementary School, Charleston Public Schools officials confirmed.

The victim and Sparks argued, according to a report, and Sparks reportedly struck the victim in her face and arms before others intervened.

The victim, who was from Charleston, complained to authorities of back, neck and head pain and said doctors recommended she wear a neck brace.

Sparks had a warrant out for her arrest in the assault, Capt. Philip Pevehouse, Sebastian County sheriff’s office spokesman, said, adding that authorities expected her to surrender Tuesday night.

Charleston schools Superintendent Melissa Moore said Tuesday that Sparks is currently employed by the district but that she wasn’t "in the classroom at this time." The superintendent declined to comment further on Sparks’ employment status, citing personnel and legal concerns.

The district is conducting an investigation into the purported assault, according to Moore.