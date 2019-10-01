Baby boy airlifted to Little Rock hospital now in stable condition; twin sister died Friday

A 7-month-old boy airlifted to a Little Rock hospital Friday is in stable condition, said Chief Deputy Mark Lewis of the Miller County sheriff’s office.

His twin sister died Friday shortly after authorities responded to a call for medical service in a residence on County Road 9 near Fouke.

Her death is being investigated, and the sheriff's office is waiting on results from the medical examiner's office and the state Crime Lab to learn cause of death.

Lewis declined to provide any further details on the circumstances of the girl's death or what necessitated that the boy be airlifted to the hospital.