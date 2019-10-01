In $700M deal, U.S. Steel buys stake in Big River Steel

U.S. Steel Corporation is buying a minority stake in an eastern Arkansas steel company for $700 million, company officials said Tuesday.

Big River Steel, based in Osceola, will give U.S. Steel minority interest in its scrap recycling and steel production business. Under the agreement, the two companies will form a joint venture with U.S. Steel receiving a 49.9% ownership interest. It will also have an option to acquire the remaining 50.1%.

"Five years ago we started Big River Steel with five employees with BIG ideas and today we are partnering with a company started by Andrew Carnegie 118 years ago," David Stickler, chief executive officer of Big River Steel, said in a statement. "As partners with U. S. Steel, we intend to prove to the world that the best way to make steel is by combining the best of traditional integrated steel making with the best of electric arc furnace mini mill steel making."

The total enterprise value of the transaction is $2.325 billion, according to the news release.

