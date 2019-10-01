China has bash, eyes Hong Kong

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks Monday at a dinner in Beijing’s Great Hall of the People held to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

BEIJING -- China's Communist Party celebrated its 70th anniversary in power with a military parade today, hours after Hong Kong police warned that protesters in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory had the potential to move "one step closer to terrorism."

Activists ridiculed the assertion by police, calling it propaganda meant to scare people from taking to the streets today.

In Beijing, an honor guard carried the Chinese flag through Tiananmen Square, the country's symbolic political heart, before thousands of spectators who waved flags. Artillery guns fired a salute.

The parade featured a new hypersonic ballistic nuclear missile that is believed capable of breaching all existing anti-missile shields deployed by the U.S. and its allies. Some analysts have said the vehicle-mounted DF-17 is a threat to regional stability because its speed allows far less time to determine whether to fire nuclear weapons in response.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, wearing a gray Mao jacket, joined other Chinese leaders, including former Presidents Hu Jintao and Jiang Zemin, in watching the parade from atop the Gate of Heavenly Peace at the north end of Tiananmen Square.

"No force can shake the status of our great motherland, and no force can stop the progress of the Chinese people and the Chinese nation," Xi said in a nationally televised speech.

Xi rode in an open-topped limousine past dozens of rows of truck-mounted missiles, armored personnel carriers and other military gear. Soldiers in helmets and combat gear shouted, "Hello, leader!" and "Serve the people!" Xi replied, "Hello, comrades."

The event marks the anniversary of the Oct. 1, 1949, announcement of the founding of the People's Republic of China by then-leader Mao Zedong after a civil war.

The parade follows Xi's promise in a speech Monday to allow Hong Kong to manage its own affairs despite anti-government protests.

"We will continue to fully and faithfully implement the principles of 'One country, two systems' [and] 'Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong,"' Xi said Monday, according to a printed copy of his remarks.

Protesters view Beijing as chipping away at the autonomy and freedoms Hong Kong was promised when the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997. China, however, wants to ensure that Hong Kong and its fellow semi-autonomous region of Macao "prosper and progress alongside the mainland and embrace an even brighter future," Xi said.

Xi also touched on the issue of Taiwan, which China has vowed to annex by force if necessary. Taiwan's incorporation into China is "an inevitable trend" and "no one and no force can ever stop it," Xi said.

Earlier Monday, Xi led other top officials in paying respects to Mao. It was believed to be the first visit to the mausoleum by Xi and other party officials since 2013, the 120th anniversary of Mao's birth.

Xi bowed three times to Mao's statue at his mausoleum in the center of Beijing's Tiananmen Square, then paid his respects to Mao's embalmed corpse, which has lain in state in the chamber since soon after his death in 1976.

Xi also ascended the nearby Monument to the People's Heroes to pay further tribute on what has been designated Martyrs' Day. The annual commemoration of those who fought and died for Chinese independence is held each year on the eve of National Day.

China's legislature designated Sept. 30 as Martyrs' Day in 2014, soon after Xi took office. The day is part of Xi's efforts to promote Chinese patriotism and glorify the Communist Party, as well as to cultivate a cult of personality unseen since the time of Mao.

At the same time, Xi faces an aging population and an ongoing dispute over trade and technology with the U.S. that has restricted China's access to American technology and hit its imports with tariffs. Beijing has responded with duties on American products, and the escalating trade war has helped slow the Chinese economy and threatens the global economy.

The protracted unrest in Hong Kong, approaching four months, has meanwhile battered the city's economy, especially tourism.

PROTESTS IN HONG KONG

The public relations chief for Hong Kong police said intelligence suggested hard-line protesters were inciting others to commit "extreme acts" during today's holiday events, such as killing police, posing as police officials to kill civilians, and large-scale arson, including at gas stations.

"We are on the verge of extreme danger," Tse Chun-chung told a news conference. "There are apparent signs that hard-core violence may escalate. Those acts are one step closer to terrorism."

Lawmaker Claudia Mo called the police intelligence "a joke," saying the warning echoed one made by a Chinese government newspaper days earlier.

"This is Chinese propaganda at play," she said. "What's more worrying is that police have admitted to its officials masquerading as protesters. So who will be the arsonists? Who will be the murderers? The goal is to institute fear in society so that people will be scared to go out. This is a despicable tactic."

Echoing that view was Bonnie Leung of the Civil Human Rights Front, which has organized several rallies since protests began in June over a now-shelved extradition bill.

"Hong Kong is losing its freedom of speech and assembly. Hong Kong is becoming more and more like a police state, like a tyranny like Beijing," Leung said.

China's paramilitary police maintained a strong presence outside Hong Kong, with dozens of armored personnel carriers and other army-green vehicles parked outside Shenzhen Bay Stadium about 20 miles away.

Hong Kong authorities were pushing to minimize violence as China celebrated National Day.

Police used pepper spray to break up a brief scuffle today between Beijing supporters and a small group of pro-democracy protesters who were marching in Hong Kong. Police had lined up to separate the protesters and counter-protesters, but some minor scuffles ensued. Two pro-Beijing protesters were arrested.

Posters in the city are calling for the Oct. 1 anniversary to be marked as "A Day of Grief."

The government tightened security near a convention center where a muted National Day reception will be held indoors today. The public will be barred from watching the flag-raising ceremony at a square outside the center in the morning, and an annual fireworks display has been canceled.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam left earlier Monday with a delegation of 240 people to participate in National Day festivities in Beijing.

