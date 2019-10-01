Crappie expo, tournament set for Hot Springs

Learn from some of the best crappie experts in the fishing world at the inaugural Mr. Crappie Invitational and Crappie Expo, which runs Friday through Sunday in Hot Springs.

One hundred of the nation's top crappie-fishing teams will compete for $100,000 on Lake Hamilton. Take off is at 7 a.m. each morning. Weigh-ins are at the Hulsey Hatchery ramp on Friday and at Bank OZK Convention Center Saturday and Sunday.

Spectators will be welcome to follow anglers on the water to learn how they dissect a lake and use a particular technique, but are reminded to keep a respectful distance.

Exhibitors from across the country will be at the Bank OZK Arena. The family-friendly expo will be full of displays as well as vendors selling the latest lures and gear for crappie fishing.

Wally Marshall of Anna, Texas, known around the world as Mr. Crappie, organized the event to be the largest celebration of crappie fishing in the world. Marshall said his vision for the expo was to hold the world's largest crappie store under one roof, not only for the fans, but also the vendors.

"I wanted to put something together where the people who make the lures and equipment have a chance to talk one-on-one with the anglers who use their products," Marshall said.

Visit www.crappieexpo.com for details.

