DHS official White named to take over as legislative liaison

A Department of Human Services official has been tapped as the department's next chief legislative liaison, according to a department news release.

Mark White, deputy director of the department's Division of Aging, Adult and Behavioral Health Services, will take over from Kelley Linck as the department's chief of legislative and intergovernmental affairs, the department announced Monday.

Linck, a former legislator from Flippin, is leaving the department for a job with the lobbying firm Mullenix & Associates. Linck's last day with the department is Friday, the department has said.

White's annual salary, listed on the state's transparency website as $137,918.98, will stay the same in his new job, department spokeswoman Amy Webb said.

White, 46, held one of the department's two deputy director positions from February 2015 until September 2016, when he left for a job with the nonprofit Arkansas Public School Resource Center. The center provides support to charter schools and rural school districts.

White returned to the Human Services Department to take the top post in the aging and behavioral health services division in February 2018.

White first joined the department in April 2013 as chief attorney for its office of policy and legal services. He became director of that office the next year.

"Because of his current and previous leadership roles at DHS, Mark will be able to hit the ground running, especially as it relates to complicated Medicaid programs," Human Services Department Secretary Cindy Gillespie said in the release. "He is incredibly smart, knows DHS well, and knows exactly who to call and what to do when legislators need help."

The release quoted White as saying he is "excited and humbled by this opportunity."

"I appreciate the path Kelley has created for me, and I'm ready to get to work," he said.

