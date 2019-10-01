District striving to add black faculty, judge told

The Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District seems to be putting on "a full court press" to offer programs and incentives intended to add black faculty members in certain grades and subjects, a court desegregation expert has told a federal judge.

Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr., the presiding judge in the now 36-year-old Pulaski County school desegregation lawsuit, on Monday released the staffing incentives report prepared by Margie Powell, his appointed desegregation expert.

Powell's report this week was the first of eight she will submit to Marshall by Jan. 31 on efforts by both the Pulaski County Special and Jacksonville/North Pulaski districts to comply with previously unmet provisions of their court-approved desegregation plan, known as Plan 2000, and related court orders.

The Powell reports are being done in advance of next summer's federal court hearings to determine whether the two districts are eligible to be declared unitary, or desegregated, and released from further federal court supervision of their operations.

The court hearings -- to be structured as five minitrials organized by subject area -- will be in July and August.

The Jacksonville/North Pulaski district is obligated by the desegregation plan "to continue to implement programs, policies and/or procedures which result in an increase in the number of African-American early childhood teachers, primary grade teachers, and secondary core teachers," according to Plan 2000.

That is to include "offering incentives for African-American teachers to obtain certification in these areas and to assign those teachers to the schools where the greatest disparity exists."

"The JNPSD seems to have instituted a 'full court press' in its efforts [to] comply with Plan 2000's requirement," Powell wrote to the judge, adding that Jacksonville district officials are expecting additional black applicants for financial and mentoring assistance.

Bryan Duffie, superintendent of the Jacksonville School District, welcomed Powell's report.

"We are trying very hard and even looking for other things to offer," Duffie said. "We still need more candidates to apply."

In September 2018, Marshall had concluded that the Jacksonville district had failed to establish sufficient incentives to entice black applicants to apply for financial help with tuition or other costs tied to getting certified to teach in particular areas.

Since then, Powell said, the district is setting aside $40,000 a year to assist applicants with tuition and other expenses in attaining state licenses to teach.

"Priority is given to black applicants, especially those seeking certification in the areas listed [in the desegregation plan]," Powell wrote.

A district application committee made up of three black and three white members makes recommendations on the awarding of funds. Applicants can receive financial help for up to six credit hours per school year. The recipients are obligated to teach in the district for at least one year for every six credit hours for which they are reimbursed.

Powell said the district had initial difficulty in recruiting applicants until it began one-on-one recruitment with current employees and others.

"The district combed through all applications for long-term substitute teaching positions, met with individual classified staff and even queried some parents, in an effort to recruit potential candidates," she said.

As a result, funding assistance was provided to an elementary science teacher, a secondary school English teacher and a secondary school chemistry teacher -- all of whom are black.

Powell said that this school year, the district has two black teachers out of 15 at the prekindergarten level, 13.3%. A total of 23 of 94 teachers at the kindergarten through third grade primary level are black, 25%; 5 of 19 teachers in middle school core subjects are black, 21%; and 5 out of 23, or 18%, of teachers are black in the core subjects at the high school.

In her three-page report to the judge, Powell also described a "Grow Your Own" teacher recruitment initiative to recruit support staff to become teachers as well as the Teacher Cadet Program for high school students who have interests in a teaching career. The cadet program attracted a racially diverse class of 14 in the the 2018-19 Orientation to Teaching program. That has grown to 20 this school year in the orientation class, and there are six in the Orientation to Teaching second-year program.

"It always pays to get them when they're young," Powell said. "The Teacher Cadet training program could be the foundation for new generations of educators to come."

In July, Marshall said issues to be resolved are whether the Pulaski County Special and Jacksonville/North Pulaski districts are unitary on discipline, student achievement and monitoring; whether the Pulaski County Special district is unitary on facilities; and whether the Jacksonville/North Pulaski district is unitary on staffing incentives.

A district is unitary if it has complied with the provisions of its court-approved school desegregation plan and/or federal court directives.

Marshall directed Powell to prepare a summary report on each area, by district, that is to be a focus of the court hearing. The reports can build on Powell's previous reports to the judge and also on the reports of the federal Office of Desegregation Monitoring -- of which Powell was a staff member and chief -- before it was disbanded a few years ago.

Pulaski County Special and Jacksonville/North Pulaski are the only two districts that remain as parties in the lawsuit. The Little Rock School District, which filed the desegregation lawsuit in 1982, and the North Little Rock School District were declared unitary earlier and have exited the lawsuit as the result of a 2014 settlement agreement among the parties.

The Jacksonville/North Pulaski district, which was carved out of the Pulaski County Special district, has been operating independently of that district since July 2016. But as a condition of that detachment, the new district inherited all of the desegregation obligations of the Pulaski County Special district.

In regard to preparations for the July 2020 start-date for the hearing on unitary status, Marshall asked the attorneys for the districts to submit notices by Friday "on why each [district] believes it is, will be, or is not unitary in each remaining area."

Those notices from each of the two districts will provide a road map for the discovery phase of the trial preparations, he said.

The intervenors in the case, who are represented by a legal team headed by Rep. John Walker, D-Little Rock, are scheduled to respond to the districts' notices by Nov. 1.

