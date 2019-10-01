Arkansas man pleads guilty to driving while intoxicated; wreck seriously injured teen

A Hot Springs man who seriously injured a local teen last year while driving while intoxicated pleaded guilty Monday to felony and misdemeanor charges in Garland County Circuit Court.

Codie Reed Alexander, 25, who was set to stand trial Oct. 22, pleaded guilty to a felony count of second-degree battery, punishable by up to six years in prison, and was sentenced to six years' probation. He also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated, first offense, and was sentenced to one day in jail with credit given for time served.

Alexander, who was also ordered to pay $920 in fines and court fees and costs, had already completed MADD and alcohol safety courses prior to Monday's hearing. Alexander had no prior felony history.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on Nov. 7, 2018, shortly after 7 a.m., Hot Springs police Officer Robert Plyler responded to a two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of Carpenter Dam and Shady Grove roads and upon arrival made contact with one driver, identified as Alexander.

The other driver, a female, 19, was being treated for serious injuries and unable to speak at that time. While talking to Alexander, Plyler noted an odor of intoxicants on his breath and that he had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and was "slightly unstable" on his feet.

Alexander said he had stopped drinking around 8 or 9 p.m. the night before. He was given a portable Breathalyzer test which registered his blood alcohol content at 0.15%, almost twice the legal limit. He submitted to three field sobriety tests at the scene and failed all three.

He was taken into custody at that point and transported to the Garland County jail where he was monitored for the required 20 minutes before a second Breathalyzer test was conducted.

Alexander provided a sample at that point which registered 0.186%, over twice the legal limit.

The affidavit notes the female driver was transported to National Park Medical Center where she was treated for a broken arm, broken or dislocated collarbone, possible facial fractures and multiple lacerations.

Alexander, who was also cited for driving with no or expired registration, no liability insurance, failure to maintain control and driving too fast for conditions, was released later that on $3,500 bond. He pleaded not guilty to the charges on Feb. 4 and after being continued several times the case was set for sentencing on Monday.