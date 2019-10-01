Police: Shooting in east Arkansas kills 1

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in east Arkansas on Monday night.

Officers were dispatched to a shooting call in the 300 block of South 20th St. in West Memphis shortly before 11 p.m., according to a statement released by the West Memphis Police Department.

Police found a male victim at the scene and transported him to Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis, where he died.

No suspects were named in the statement. An investigation is ongoing.

