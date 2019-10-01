Forever 21 filing for bankruptcy

Customers shop Monday at a Forever 21 store in Cheektowaga, N.Y. The low-price fashion chain, a once-hot destination for teen shoppers, filed for bankruptcy protection Sunday and plans to close 350 stores worldwide. For more photos, go to arkansasonline.com/101forever21/

Forever 21, the fast-fashion retailer known for trendy, low-priced clothing, has become the latest mall giant to file for bankruptcy as it struggles to adapt to changing consumer appetites and a retail landscape dominated by online shopping.

The 35-year-old retailer will close 350 stores as it pulls its business from 40 countries. About half of the closures will be in United States; the rest are scattered throughout Asia, Europe and Canada. It will continue to operate in Mexico and Latin America.

Forever 21 operates about 800 stores globally.

"This was an important and necessary step to secure the future of our company, which will enable us to reorganize our business and reposition Forever 21," Executive Vice President Linda Chang said.

Court papers filed Sunday in Wilmington, Del., show Forever 21 has estimated liabilities on a consolidated basis of between $1 billion and $10 billion. It employs about 6,400 full-time and 26,400 part-time workers, the company's chief restructuring officer, Jonathan Goulding of Alvarez & Marsal, said in a court declaration. The company has filed a motion asking for court permission to pay employees, typical in first-day bankruptcy hearings.

The retailer was founded in Los Angeles in 1984 by Do Won Chang and Jin Sook Chang. The husband and wife saved for three years before opening their first store, originally called Fashion 21. From the beginning, the Changs focused their business on affordable clothing, much of which came from wholesale close-outs that allowed the company to get merchandise directly from the manufacturers at a lower cost.

That first year it made $700,000 in sales. At its peak, in 2015, Forever 21's revenue exceeded $4 billion.

"Forever 21 gives hope and inspiration to people who come here with almost nothing," Do Won Chang told the Los Angeles Times in 2010. "And that is a reward that humbles me: the fact that immigrants coming to America, much like I did, can come into a Forever 21 and know that all of this was started by a simple Korean immigrant with a dream."

The company expanded rapidly from there, opening stores in dozens of countries while also expanding stores: The average Forever 21 store is 38,000 square feet, according to the company's website. As it grew, the family-owned company also tried to expand beyond its core base -- primarily teens and women in their 20s -- by moving into men's and children's clothing, makeup and home decor.

Forever 21's aggressive expansion coincided with seismic shifts in retail over the past decade, largely brought on by Amazon. The store always faced competition from such fast-fashion rivals as H&M and Zara, but the rise of e-commerce brought a wave of new competitors and imitators also geared toward the hip and cheap. Just 16% of Forever 21's sales came from e-commerce last year.

The company has also taken heat for the environmental and labor costs of its fast, disposable products, which has especially hurt the company as young people who make up the bedrock of its customers increasingly seek out more sustainable options.

Once popular among teenagers in the 2000s for its affordable but eye-catching designs, Forever 21's signature bright-yellow shopping bags have become a rarer sight as Generation Z consumers -- those born from 1998 onward -- shifted rapidly over to e-commerce and streetwear brands in recent years. The bankruptcy filing could help Forever 21 get rid of unprofitable stores and raise fresh funds.

Forever 21 has obtained $275 million in financing from lenders with JPMorgan Chase as agent, as well as $75 million in new capital from TPG Sixth Street Partners and its affiliated funds.

"The financing provided by JPMorgan and TPG Sixth Street Partners will arm Forever 21 with the capital necessary to effect critical changes in the U.S. and abroad to revitalize our brand and fuel our growth, allowing us to meet our ongoing obligations to customers, vendors and employees," Chang said in a statement.

The bankruptcy filing followed months of discussions with stakeholders over how to turn around the business. Chief among those parties are the retailer's biggest landlords, including mall owners Simon Property Group Inc. and Brookfield Property Partners.

Forever 21 held talks with Simon and Brookfield over a pre-bankruptcy deal that would have handed them a stake in the company in exchange for considerations that could have included rent forgiveness, Bloomberg News reported earlier this month. Those talks broke down, and by last week the company prepared for court proceedings without a deal in hand, Bloomberg reported Friday.

Forever 21 is negotiating with its largest landlords to "right size" its store footprint, Goulding said. While the parties have swapped proposals, he said, they haven't reached a deal. Just four landlords hold almost 50% of the company's leases, he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Abha Bhattarai and Taylor Telford of The Washington Post; and by Eliza Ronalds-Hannon and Lauren Coleman-Lochner of Bloomberg News.

Business on 10/01/2019