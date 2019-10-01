The Little Rock Board of Directors will meet on Wednesday this week so that city directors may observe National Night Out this evening. An article in Monday's edition incorrectly stated the day that the board will meet.
A Section on 10/01/2019
Print Headline: Getting it straight
