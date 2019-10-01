JOHN BRUMMETT: Hey, look over there!

I'd like to take this opportunity to agree with several points made by defenders of President Trump.

First, Joe Biden's son, Hunter, should not have taken a lucrative position on the board of a Ukrainian natural gas company while his dad was vice president.

It at least left the impression--and probably reflected the truth--that the younger Biden was getting the position only because of his relationship with the vice president of the United States.

It would be nice if we could make illegal such business associations by children of the American president and vice president. But it's difficult to restrain the free-market actions of a person solely on account of who sired him.

Sometimes we must rely on personal ethics, and that's a bit of a wasteland, it sadly seems.

Second, former President Obama should not have made Joe Biden his unofficial point person for dealing with Ukraine during a period when the struggling nation was trying to deal with rampant corruption after the ouster of a Russian-friendly president.

Obama should have picked someone else because of Joe's son's activities in Ukraine.

Third, someone other than the vice president should have told Ukrainian officials that a sum of American aid would be withheld until Ukraine fired a corrupt prosecutor. Obama, or Joe himself, should have sensed that the vice president's delivery of that message would be inappropriate because the prosecutor--corrupt though he be--had once looked into, or was said to have once looked into, something about the natural gas company on whose board Hunter Biden sat.

Never mind that the issue had nothing to do with Hunter Biden. Appearances need to be as pristine as intent and actions, if, that is, the point is to serve and protect America's virtue and decency.

Having thus agreed with a wide array of Republican talking points, I'm wondering if Trump's defenders could return my favor and agree with me on two easy matters.

One is that withholding American money on account of a corrupt prosecutor is not the same--by which I mean not nearly as egregious, if egregious at all--as withholding money unless Ukraine's president will agree to investigate a sitting president's domestic political rival.

And two is that the Bidens' transgressions, and Obama's--even if considered more than unethical and ill-advised, but illegal, which they weren't--have no remote overlap with Trump's getting on the phone to the Ukrainian president and implicitly leveraging pending American aid in the president's desire for Ukraine to do him the favor of looking for dirt on the man who might well be the Democratic challenger to his re-election.

What partisan Republican defenders of Trump in the Ukrainian affair are doing is sometimes called "whataboutism." It means avoiding a direct defense on the merits or absence thereof, but relying instead on clouding the issue by asking "what about" someone else who did something arguably similar if, in this case, actually not.

Sportswriter: "Coach, how in the world did you manage to let your team lose to San Jose State?"

Coach: "Yeah, well, what about what happened to Jim Harbaugh and Michigan today against Wisconsin?"

That would have been what-aboutism. It would have left football fans aghast if uttered as a supposed explanation for a game's outcome. But Trump fans seem to accept it as profoundly relevant to presidential abuse of office.

So, to further demonstrate my generous fairness, I wish to agree with Trump defenders on another point, if, indeed, they really believe Biden is unfit to be the Democratic presidential nominee.

It may be that, in truth, they want him as the opponent, for the "what-aboutism" he makes so handy for them.

Let me say, then, that the following is my honest and certain view, no matter what their certain and honest view might be: Biden is unfit to be the nominee because he talks too much and too indiscriminately, seems too tired and weary for the task, and inevitably carries from a five-decade blabbermouth career in American public life entirely too much baggage to engage Trump with the kind of fresh vigor needed for the important task of keeping the preposterous second-place and Russian-endorsed disgrace from getting a tragic second term.

But again, let me ask: What in the wide world do Biden's career indelicacies and candidate unfitness have to do with Trump's abuse of office as described in the complaint by the whistle-blower and essentially acknowledged by Trump himself?

Republicans might need to direct any further "whataboutism" to Elizabeth Warren.

Perhaps they should pivot to say: "In regard to allegations of an impeachable offense by President Trump, what about Pocahontas wanting to take everyone's employer-based health insurance?"

Not guilty by reason of changing the subject--it's the modern Trump-ian way.

