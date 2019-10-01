Hobbled Braves give Cards an opening

The St. Louis Cardinals led the NL Central by 31/2 games with five games to play. Then they lost four in a row, the Milwaukee Brewers went on a run, and the Cardinals had to beat the Cubs on the final day to win the division. St. Louis rode pitching all year, but it faltered during the final week wobble.

The Cardinals stumbled into the National League division series against the Atlanta Braves. And yet two statistical projections give them a very good shot to win it. FiveThirtyEight.com puts their chances at 49%, and FanGraphs has it at 42.7%.

Those numbers might have seemed optimistic two weeks prior. They are harder to argue now.

As shaky as St. Louis was at the finish, the Braves have their own issues. The Braves are superior to the Cardinals when at their best, but it's not clear that's what they'll be. Two of their best hitters were ailing to end the season, which might be a problem because hitting is the best reason to like the Braves over the Cardinals.

Ailments hobbled Braves sluggers Freddie Freeman and Ronald Acuna to finish the season. It may turn out that one or both hitters will be themselves for the NLDS. It's not good that the Braves are hoping for that instead of expecting it.

The Braves hit much better than the Cardinals over the full season. They were about even after the All-Star break. The Braves might still have the superior offense even with Acuna and Freeman ailing. The margin would be smaller, though, and that's where it could get dicey.

They don't want a series with low-scoring games. That would put a premium on pitching, which is where the Cardinals have an edge. Also, luck plays a role in close games. It would be better for the Braves if their big boppers create scoring margins that the weak-hitting Cardinals can't overcome.

Freeman is the best Braves hitter, but he's dealt with bone spurs in his right elbow for weeks. He got four days of rest and treatment before returning to the lineup for the final series at the Mets. Now Freeman gets more rest, and he says the elbow won't be a problem, but it looked as if it bothered him in New York.

Freeman led the Braves' regulars in on-base percentage, slugging and RBI. He'll rake if he's feeling right. But after the sore elbow forced him to leave a game at Washington, Freeman went 4 for 30 over his next 11 games with one extra-base hit. His simple swing and sound approach mean he should quickly get back in his groove if the elbow is OK.

Acuna has less experience to rely on for his comeback. He sat out the final 10 games because of a groin injury. The optimistic view is that the time off will allow him to reset. Acuna's strikeout rate was fourth-highest among NL regulars over the season's second half. He produced during that period but not up to his standard.

The Braves have other good hitters, of course. Lineup regulars Ozzie Albies and Josh Donaldson finished good years with a strong September. Matt Joyce, an injury replacement in the outfield, has produced all year. There was a stretch when every sub the Braves used seemed to get a big hit.

It's going to be harder against the Cardinals. The St. Louis staff had the NL's third-best Wins Above Replacement after the All-Star break. The Braves ranked eighth. The Cardinals' top three starters combined for a 6.5 WAR since the break. The top three for the Braves had a 4.1 WAR.

There are good reasons why the Braves are favored to win the NLDS. They've hit good pitchers. They are always a threat to beat up the opposing bullpen. If the Braves hit the way they did for much of the season, they have enough pitching to beat the Cardinals.

It's just not clear that's what they will do. Freeman and Acuna go into the NLDS with questions about their health and sharpness. If those two aren't in peak form, the Braves still can beat the Cardinals.

They'll just have much less leeway.

