• Kade Lovell, 9, took longer than expected to finish a 5K race in Sartell, Minn., when he was told to keep going straight when he should have turned, resulting in a frantic search by his mother while her son went on to become the overall winner of a longer 10K race in just over 48 minutes.

• Kayleigh Davis, 22, said she was watching the sunset while hiking on a trail at Utah's Antelope Island State Park when she was suddenly flipped into the air by a charging bison, leaving her with a broken ankle and a gash on her leg before it sniffed her and left her alone.

• Chuck McMahon, a motorist on Interstate 75 near Auburn, Mich., said he first thought he was seeing a strip club advertisement when pranksters hacked an electronic billboard to display an X-rated video, which aired for about 30 minutes before it was removed.

• Stephen Danish, principal of a private Christian school in Springfield, Va., confirmed to parents that a 12-year-old girl who drew national attention by accusing three classmates of cutting her dreadlocks had recanted her story and apologized.

• Robert Hyslop, 49, convicted of forcing two students at College of the Ozarks in Point Lookout, Mo., to perform sex acts on each other at gunpoint after he found them sleeping in a commuter parking lot, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for kidnapping and sexual abuse, prosecutors said.

• Carson Parrish, 44, accused of using an ax to beat on a stranger's car and banging his head against a car window outside a restaurant in High Point, N.C., faces a felony assault with a deadly weapon charge, police said.

• Lively James Stratton, 22, of Beaumont, Texas, faces four murder counts after being accused of fatally shooting his four roommates during an argument at their residence where they had individual bedrooms but shared a living area and bathroom, police said.

• Tarik Aitouali, 39, an Uber driver from Greensboro, N.C., accused of taking a woman who called up a ride to a different location without her consent and sexually assaulting her, faces kidnapping and forcible sex offenses, police said.

• Justin Wilke and Shawn Williams, accused of using gasoline to burn a bee's nest in a big leaf maple tree they were trying to steal from Washington state's Olympic National Forest in 2018, were charged with starting a fire that burned more than 5 square miles, prosecutors said.

A Section on 10/01/2019