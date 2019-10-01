Missing Arkansas inmate found hiding on prison's roof; killer back in custody

A convicted murderer who went missing from an Arkansas prison has been recaptured.

Dina Tyler, a spokeswoman for the Arkansas Department of Correction, said she was "delighted to confirm" that 49-year-old Calvin Adams was found about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday hiding underneath a ventilation hood on the roof of the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys.

Stairs to the roof are fenced off, but officials did find an area where someone could have climbed onto it, Tyler said.

"But you can't go anywhere," she added.

Tyler said Adams was in good condition and was recaptured without incident after being located.

Authorities on Monday said that Adams escaped from the facility, which is about 30 miles southeast of Forrest City. He was said to have been discovered missing after officials conducted a unit-wide count.

Investigators were at that point unsure whether Adams had gotten past the electric fence unit.

The East Arkansas Regional Unit has medium and maximum security facilities on the grounds. Tyler said Adams was placed in the open barracks area of the medium security facility. She said he will now be moved to the maximum security area.

Adams pleaded guilty in 1995 to abducting and fatally shooting banker Richard Austin, 25, and injuring the man's pregnant wife. Adams received a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

In 2009, Adams and another convicted murderer, 33-year-old Jeffrey Grinder, left through the front door of the Cummins Unit after dressing in prison guard uniforms and identification cards, according to a previous article in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Ted Murray, the chief of police in Hornell, N.Y., where the escapees were apprehended, said the two "just walked out" of the detention facility in Arkansas.

Check back for further information and read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.