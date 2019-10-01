• Tyler Perry said he cannot "just up and leave" filming in Georgia despite Hollywood's backlash against the state's "heartbeat" abortion law. While some celebrities have urged TV and film companies to abandon the state after Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed the restrictive abortion bill in May, the actor-director-writer, who is opening a new studio in Atlanta, said he's committed to staying put. "Atlanta has been the dream. It has been the promised land," he said. "So when I got here, this whole state and city has been amazing to me, and I wouldn't trade that for anything. Also, I put $250 million in the ground here and in the studio. So when you have a quarter of a billion dollars sat down in the ground, you can't just up and leave." Perry, whose hits include the Madea franchise and Why Did I Get Married? films, is planning a star-studded unveiling of his new studio complex this weekend. The new Georgia law bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can happen as early as six weeks into pregnancy before many women realize they're expecting. The law is set to become enforceable Jan. 1. Perry, who hasn't been vocal about his views on the law, said he is against it. "I don't believe any man should be able to tell a woman what she can do with her body or reproductive organs," he said.

• Their story gripped the world: determined divers racing against time and water to rescue 12 boys and their soccer coach trapped for more than two weeks in a flooded cave deep inside a northern Thai mountain. The ordeal in late June and early July 2018 had barely ended when filmmakers began their own race to get the nail-biting drama onto cinema screens. The first of those projects will premiere this weekend, when director Tom Waller's The Cave shows at the Busan Film Festival in South Korea. The film was shot over three months earlier this year and has been in post-production since then. The 45-year-old Thai-born, British-raised filmmaker said the epic tale of the Wild Boars football team was a story he simply had to tell. The boys and their coach entered the Tham Luang cave complex after soccer practice and were quickly trapped inside by rising floodwater. The boys spent nine nights in the cave before they were spotted by an expert diver. It would take another eight days before they were all safe. To tell the rescue tale, Waller had more than a dozen key rescue personnel play themselves. "What you are really doing is asking them to remember what they did and to show us what they were doing and what they were feeling like at the time," he said. "That was really very emotional for some of them because it was absolutely real."

Photo by Invision

Tyler Perry

A Section on 10/01/2019