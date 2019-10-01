NWA Gridiron Show puts spoof on news

NWA Democrat-Gazette/ANDY SHUPE Rusty Turner (left) and Britt Graves rehearse a scene Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, for "Gridiron" in Giffels Auditorium in Old Main on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville.

The limit on black bass is six, but there's no limit on laughs at the Northwest Arkansas Gridiron Show, a comedy show about people you know.

It's that time of year when we in the news business around here get together to put on a fabulous show of skits and songs that spoof the news of the day. Local, state and national news and news makers are all fodder for the Gridiron cast.

Shows are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Arkansas Public Theater in downtown Rogers. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are $25 and fund scholarships for area journalism students, including some in this year's show.

There's a cash bar with beer and wine served before the show and at intermission. Profits from that go to the Arkansas Public Theater, so buy a round for your friends.

Ticket sales are online at nwagridiron.com. Some are available at the theater on show nights. It's best to get your tickets early in case the shows sell out. Seating is first come, first served. Get there early for a good seat.

Gridiron isn't about football, though the Razorbacks are always ripe for some ribbing in a skit or two, maybe three this year. Northwest Arkansas' Fortune 500 companies get some good-natured teasing, but most skits and songs in the two-hour show come straight from the headlines.

Gee, if only there was some stuff in the news lately for us to do skits about. Hardee-har-har. People ask where we get our material. Friends and neighbors, it falls right into our laps.

We've got a fabulous show this year, and we can't wait for you to see it. The cast includes reporters and editors from print and broadcast news, journalism students and faculty. The rule is, one has to work in journalism to be on stage.

I'm tickled to report that your hard-working staff at the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette is well represented in the cast this year. That includes Rusty Turner, editor of this newspaper and director of the show.

Each year, Rusty patiently leads a rag-tag bunch of reporters, students and teachers through weeks of rehearsal. Talk about herding hamsters. By October, we've got a super show.

It's not professional theater by a long shot. We in the cast like to say, "It's not theater. It's Gridiron." For most of us, our only acting was in elementary school and that was mostly acting up, not on stage. The Gridiron Show is sort of a cross between Saturday Night Live and a sixth-grade play. We do a darned good job for a bunch of amateurs.

Here are some comments heard from audience members at past Gridiron Shows.

"The show is smartly written." "I had so much fun tonight I'm coming back tomorrow and bringing a different friend." "Which way to the cash bar?"

The Northwest Arkansas Gridiron has a long history. It was first, shall we say, performed in the late 1970s and 1980s in Springdale. The show took a hiatus, then was revived in 2004. The laughs have been loud and long ever since in downtown Rogers at the Arkansas Public Theater.

Come out for a great night of fun, frivolity, grins and gaffaws at an historic and beautiful theater. See you at the show!

Flip Putthoff can be reached at fputthoff@nwadg.com

