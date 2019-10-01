Off The Wire

FOOTBALL

LB Chubb out for year

Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb, the fifth overall pick in last year's NFL Draft, has a torn ACL and is done for the season. Chubb was injured in the Broncos' 26-24 loss to Jacksonville on Sunday, although he finished the game and forced a fumble on the last series. The ball bounced right back to quarterback Gardner Minshew, who then drove the Jaguars for the game-winning field goal as time expired. Chubb had 12½ sacks last season and one on Sunday. In the locker room afterward, Chubb said his knee was fine. Coach Vic Fangio said Chubb woke up Monday in pain and went for an MRI and was surprised at the seriousness of his injury.

Report: Shoulder dislocated

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky suffered a dislocated left shoulder and slightly torn labrum against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, ESPN reported Monday, citing an anonymous source. Trubisky is unlikely to play against the Oakland Raiders this week but does not need surgery. Bears Coach Matt Nagy would not confirm any of that at his news conference Monday. But he said Sunday night he didn't believe the injury was season-ending. Asked if Trubisky might play Sunday, Nagy said, "We're working through it."

Eagles, Falcons swap

The Atlanta Falcons bolstered their safety position by acquiring Johnathan Cyprien from Philadelphia in a trade that sent linebacker Duke Riley to the Eagles. The teams also swapped 2020 draft picks. The Falcons sent a sixth-round pick to Philadelphia and acquired a seventh-rounder. The trade comes one week after the Falcons lost strong safety Keanu Neal to a season-ending torn left Achilles tendon. The 29-year-old Cyprien had only one tackle for the Eagles this season. He started a combined 70 games in his first five NFL seasons, including four with Jacksonville. He started 10 games for Tennessee in 2017 and missed the 2018 season with a knee injury. The 25-year-old Riley, a third-round pick from LSU in 2017, was a backup in Atlanta's first four games this season. He started a combined 16 games his first two seasons.

BASKETBALL

Louisville players keep honors

A group of former Louisville men's basketball players reached a confidential settlement of a lawsuit with the NCAA that did not restore the Cardinals' vacated 2013 national championship and 2012 Final Four, but retains the players' statistics and honors "without an asterisk." The players sued the governing body in July 2018 seeking restoration of the school's NCAA title, wins, honors and awards vacated among sanctions for violations discovered during an escort scandal investigation. Cardinals captain Luke Hancock, the 2013 Final Four Most Outstanding Player; Gorgui Dieng; and three other teammates alleged in the suit that the NCAA cast them in a false light and wrongfully vacated their achievements. Attorney John Morgan said Monday night in a statement that "we are thrilled" to have reached the agreement affirming his clients' eligibility from 2011-14 and validating their accomplishments. The statement added that settlement documents or further comment could not be provided because of confidentiality.

BASEBALL

Mariners make changes

The Seattle Mariners are not bringing back third base and outfield coach Chris Prieto and bullpen coach Jim Brower for the 2020 season, while pitching coach Paul Davis is being reassigned within the organization. The Mariners confirmed the moves with the three Monday. Davis was hired after serving as the director of pitching analytics for St. Louis during the 2018 season. But Seattle's revolving door of pitchers finished with a 4.99 ERA as a team and had the second-fewest strikeouts in the majors. He's expected to take on an analytics role within the organization. Brower had spent the past two years with the Mariners and was promoted to bullpen coach for this season. Prieto had been with the Mariners organization since 2013 and joined the major-league staff in 2014. He was the first base coach in 2018 and moved over to coach third base this season.

Reporter helps save life

A videographer who collapsed from a heart attack in the visiting dugout at Busch Stadium in St. Louis is alive, thanks in part to a St. Louis Post-Dispatch journalist. The videographer, 64-year-old Mike Flanary, was in the Chicago Cubs' dugout Sunday before the game that the Cardinals eventually won 9-0 to clinch the National League Central title. Flanary collapsed and was briefly without a pulse. The Post-Dispatch reports that baseball writer Derrick Goold had CPR training as a youth and rushed to help. The Cubs' training staff and EMTs performed further medical procedures before Flanary was taken to a hospital. Flanary was in critical but stable condition. He had suffered a heart attack and a stroke. The stadium doctor on duty, David Tan, said Goold's CPR "probably saved" Flanary's life.

BASEBALL

Angels give Ausmus boot after one season

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Manager Brad Ausmus was fired Monday by the Los Angeles Angels after one season in charge. Angels General Manager Billy Eppler announced the decision to move on swiftly from Ausmus on Monday, a day after they finished 72-90 for the franchise's worst record since 1999.

Ausmus was the Angels' hand-picked replacement last October for Mike Scioscia, who spent 19 years on the Angels' bench and won their only World Series title in 2002. After Ausmus was let go by the Detroit Tigers in late 2017 after four seasons as their manager, he spent the 2018 season as a special adviser to Eppler, gaining comprehensive insight into every level of the organization.

But that knowledge didn't translate to wins as the 17th manager in the franchise history of the Angels, who regressed in his sole season with a poor pitching staff and several underperforming position players.

The 50-year-old Ausmus was unable to stop the Angels' streak of five consecutive nonplayoff seasons and four consecutive losing records during the prime of AL MVP favorite Mike Trout's career. Despite the majors' ninth-largest payroll this season at $164.4 million and the ideal franchise cornerstone in Trout, Los Angeles has made the playoffs just once in the past decade and hasn't won a postseason game since 2009.

The Angels' 5.12 ERA was 25th among the 30 big-league teams, and they finished in the bottom half of the league in most additional categories. The emergence of relievers Hansel Robles and Ty Buttrey in a fairly solid bullpen didn't make up for a rotation filled with underperforming veterans and rookies who were forced into the big leagues before their time.

Photo by AP

Commissioner Roger Goodell, left, poses with North Carolina State's Bradley Chubb after Chubb was selected by the Denver Broncos during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Arlington, Texas.

Photo by AP

Brad Ausmus

