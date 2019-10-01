MIKE MASTERSON: Our tax dollars

A former young and naïve U.S. Navy diver once spoke of the time years ago when she was assigned to inventory the unit's dive lockers in preparation for the coming annual federal budget.

Proudly informing her superior that she'd found lots of excess and ways to save money, she was met with a frown and ordered to recount and determine the need for even more money to ensure additional funds in the coming year.

It was a miniature reality check of the way our government has dishonestly inflated and grossly overspent our tax dollars.

Most recently, I experienced painful gas after reading The Daily Signal Podcast story headlined: "For Bureaucrats, It's 'Christmas in September'."

The findings, based on an interview with Adam Andrzejewski--founder and CEO of Open the Books, an organization devoted to shining light on local, state and federal spending--were deeply disturbing.

He said his group's focus is summarized in the phrase: "Every dime online in real time."

"To that end, our organization at OpenTheBooks.com has built the nation's largest private-sector database of public-sector expenditures ... nearly all federal spending since the year 2001, 49 out of 50 state check books." The lone holdout was California.

"Across the country last year ... we compiled for the first time in the history of the country virtually every single public employee's salary and pension record from virtually every single level of government ... . It was 22 million public employees' salaries," available on the group's website.

He said the end of September marks the final week of the fiscal year, which prompted the phrase, "Christmas in September" for federal contractors.

"It's the largest extravaganza of taxpayer abuse going on right now in the history of our country," he said, adding it's the period when agencies spend down their budgets this year so they'll get the same or larger congressional appropriation next year.

"It's called 'use it or lose it' spending. It's a spending binge and some agencies ... are going to spend $1 of every $5 in contracting on the year and they'll spend it this week and the final week of the year," he said.

What can be done to eliminate these spending sprees? Can legislation halt the chronic and corrupt practice? The answer is yes, he said, three or four that could be done immediately, and some by executive action.

Last year, his organization's auditors performed an oversight report on September 2018, documenting nearly $100 billion spent on federal contracting in the final fiscal month. "Incredibly in the last week of the year, there was $53 billion" spent, he said.

Last year, Andrzejewski said, a federal executive agency spent a half-billion dollars in the month of September buying vehicles. And it was happening again. "We just pulled the numbers from the first two weeks of September of this year and already $60 million was spent by the federal agencies on passenger motor vehicles." His organization filed an inquiry with the Department of State asking why in two weeks of this year it spent $33 million to purchase cars.

U.S. Republican Sen. Joni Ernst from Iowa has championed the cause of stopping this abuse of taxpayers by writing Senate Bill 1238, called the Year-End Fiscal Responsibility Act, he said. Ernst recently highlighted the Department of Defense and its last-minute spending on things like lobster, video games and candy.

In last year's oversight report, the organization reported the Pentagon spent $4.6 million on lobster tails and snow crab, which made national news. Two weeks before the end of the fiscal year last month, the Department of Defense was again buying lobster tails and snow crab.

In July, Congress passed a spending deal that temporarily suspended the debt limit through July 31, 2021, while raising spending caps in the Budget Control Act for fiscal years 2020 and 2021. The federal government essentially would have no limit on how much money it could borrow.

"Congress has thrown even more money at the federal agencies this year for the end-of-year spending binge," said Andrzejewski. "What we have found is that the procurement departments at these major agencies, they've staffed up in anticipation of having to blow these contracts out the door before the fiscal year closes."

For instance, Open the Books discovered agencies have remained open on the weekends this year, scheduling work days of up to 13 hours. In 2018, the fiscal year ended on the weekend. In 2019, Sept. 30 fell on Monday, which means offices remained open. "They're going to be working longer hours with more staffers and more money to spend," Andrzejewski said. They've even raised the limits on credit-card spending for up to $10,000 per transaction, rather than the previous $3,500.

"So limits have come off, the money is flowing, it is definitely Christmas in September for federal contractors," he said.

