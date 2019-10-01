PLAYER OF THE WEEK Mitchell making plays on both ends for surpising Cedarville

A receiver who averages 15 yards per catch is quite impressive, but how about a running back who averages 15 yards per carry?

That's Kelin Mitchell of Cedarville, who's rushed for 507 yards and seven touchdowns on 33 carries in four games. Mitchell gained 128 yards, scored on touchdown runs of 24 and 57 yards, and intercepted a pass to lead undefeated Cedarville to a 24-21 victory in a 3A-1 Conference opener at Lamar.

TOP PERFORMERS: Week 4 BEN PANKAU Bentonville quarterback/defensive back was 6 of 14 passing, rushed for 49 yards and intercepted a pass on defense in the Tigers’ 35-21 win against Springdale Har-Ber. JACE PRESLEY Greenwood quarterback fired 4 touchdown passes and ran for another in the Bulldogs’ 42-0 win against Little Rock Hall. ELI REECE Shiloh Christian quarterback was 11 of 11 passing for 225 yards and 3 touchdowns as the Saints routed Berryville 56-0. KNOX LAIRD Prairie Grove quarterback was 4 of 4 passing for 96 yards and 2 touchdowns to lead the Tigers to a 55-14 win against Green Forest. HARPER FAULKENBERRY Ozark quarterback rushed for 131 yards and 2 touchdowns to lead the Hillbillies to a 14-0 win against Mena. KAIN JOHNSON Elkins quarterback threw for 2 touchdowns and ran for 2 more as the Elks cruised to a 39-14 win against Waldron. ETHAN STOVALL Mansfield quarterback completed 9 of 10 passes for 201 yards and 3 touchdowns as the Tigers routed West Fork 56-6. DALTON MCDONALD Bentonville West quarterback was 18-of-24 for 254 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Wolverines’ 35-17 win against Fayetteville. BEN JOHNSON Harrison quarterback Johnson ran for 170 yards and 2 touchdowns on 17 carries in the Goblins’ 39-34 win against Morrilton. CONNER HUTCHINS Springdale High quarterback was 14-of-23 for 275 yards and 5 touchdowns and ran for another in the Bulldogs’ 49-20 win against Rogers Heritage. DREW STURGEON Farmington senior kicked a game-winning 42-yard field goal and added a 51-yard touchdown reception in the Cardinals’ 22-21 win against Clarksville. GARY PHILLIPS Van Buren quarterback was 9 of 12 passing for 222 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also added 109 yards on the ground on just 5 touches with 2 touchdowns in the Pointers’ 52-13 win against Rogers High. GABE HUSKEY Harrison tailback had 13 carries for 125 yards and 4 touchdowns, including the go-ahead touchdown with 5:04 remaining, as the Goblins edged Morrilton 39-34 in a key 5A-West Conference game. CY HILGER Gravette quarterback completed 11 of 16 passes for 172 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Lions’ 34-14 victory over Lincoln.

For his effort, Mitchell is the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Week.

"Kelin is super athletic and quick," Cedarville Max Washausen said. "He runs the ball, catches the ball, plays defense, and he's our punter. That interception he had late in the third quarter was huge."

Lamar went back on offense after recovering a fumble by Cedarville in the third quarter. But Mitchell ended the scoring threat when he intercepted a pass in one-on-one coverage.

"I saw the ball in the air and started back-peddling," Mitchell said. "I thought I jumped too soon. But I hung in the air long enough and wrestled it away."

Sophomore Darryl Kattich has also rushed for over 500 yards this season to provide Cedarville with a dynamic one-two punch in the backfield. Mitchell (5-foot-10, 170 pounds) has become a better inside runner after he added 30 pounds from last year, when he mostly scooted outside for 978 yards and three touchdowns.

"Our coaches put us on a weight program and we did a lot of work in the weight room with that," Mitchell said. "I'm also doing a better of reading the holes and making my cuts."

Cedarville's road win at Lamar is the latest achievement for the surprising Pirates, who won only four games last season. Washausen said he can't find any records of Cedarville starting 5-0 and the Pirates can do that win a home win over Charleston on Friday.

The Tigers opened conference play with a 35-29 victory over Greenland. Charleston is a traditional power in Class 3A, which should make for a lively crowd on Friday.

"We had a big crowd against Mountainburg earlier this year," Mitchell said. "We know there'll be another really good crowd for Charleston."

Preps Sports on 10/01/2019