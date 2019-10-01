Ross 'shocked' 93 earns title

HORSESHOE BEND -- Sometimes what one thinks is a bad day is not so bad after all.

Eureka Springs senior Katelyn Ross and the entire Melbourne Lady Bearkatz team thought they were having bad days on The Course at Turkey Mountain on Monday, but they all took home a Class 2A state championship anyway.

Ross finished with a 93, which she did not think was her best effort. Turns out, there were a lot golfers not having their best round. Turns out, Ross and Spring Hill's Jada Quillin were the only golfers who broke 100, and Ross was six shots better than Quillin to earn individual medalist honors.

"I was so shocked," Ross said. "I didn't play very well. I had a chance to finish in the 80s, but I stumbled the last couple of holes.

"When I turned my card in, I expected I was going to be fourth or fifth. I just expected someone to shoot in the 80s. I didn't believe I won until they gave me the [gold] medal."

Ross' 93 matched her score from last week at the district tournament at Cooper's Hawk in Melbourne, where she finished third behind two Lady Bearkatz who were playing on their home course.

"I didn't think I played that well last week at Cooper's Hawk, either," Ross said. "The tee boxes were closer there than they were here, and I play long and I think playing short last week messed me up."

Ross birdied just one hole, No. 5, and parred four other holes. She was the only golfer representing Eureka Springs at the state tourney.

Addie Harris, who won the district title last week at Melbourne, led the Lady Bearkatz on Monday with a 100, 13 shots worse than her district championship round. Although she did not have a good day either, it was good enough for third place. She will play in the Overall along with Ross and Quillin.

Melbourne's No. 2 golfer Allyson Smith really had a bad day, shooting a 116, 26 shots off what she shot last week. No. 3 golfer Sophie Love came in with a 140, but the big surprise for the Lady Bearkatz was when No. 4 Annie Blevins came in with a 109, just a shot off from what she did last week.

Because of Blevins, Melbourne held on to the team state title by 14 strokes over Quitman. It's the third consecutive state championship for the Lady Bearkatz, and the second in a row in Class 2A.

