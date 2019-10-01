Roundup of fishing in Northwest Arkansas

Beaver Lake

Angler are deep thinkers when it comes to black bass.

James Whittle at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said black bass are biting 15 to 25 feet deep on jig and pigs and plastic worms. Try main lake points. Look for bass to school on the surface any time of day.

Catfish can be caught with jug lines baited with small sunfish or cut shad. Crappie fishing is slow. Fish for suspended crappie with minnows or jigs in the shade of docks or fish 15 to 25 feet deep around brush piles.

Striped bass are biting on the north end of the lake, from Point 5 to the dam on brood minnows or shad. Anglers are also striper fishing on the south end of the lake at Point 12.

Beaver tailwater

Lisa Mullins at Beaver Dam Store said fly fishing for trout is best in the morning when no power is being generated at Beaver Dam. Try fishing with size 16 Copper Johns or micro jigs in olive, brown-orange or white. Use jigs when the water is rippled.

Productive lures include small gold and silver spoons, small jigs or size 7 countdown Rapalas. Bait fishing is best with Power Bait tipped with a waxworm.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said crappie and bluegill are biting for anglers trolling with crank baits that run eight feet deep. Fire tiger is a good color. Black bass are biting plastic worms.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake office said channel catfish are biting well on stink bait or nightcrawlers. Crappie are biting by the old bridge on jigs five to seven feet deep.

Bluegill fishing is good with worms or crickets. Try crank baits for black bass.

Bella Vista

Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista reports fair fishing for black bass with big plastic worms. Loch Lomond and Lake Windsor are the top two lakes.

Use crickets for bluegill 10 to 12 feet deep at all Bella Vista lakes.

Elk River, Big Sugar Creek

Drew Daniel at Big Elk Camp and Canoe said good numbers of smallmouth bass are being caught with plastic worms 4 to 6 inches long. A blue and brown jig with a crawdad trailer is working well.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good with a variety of soft plastic lures. Fishing is best an hour before dark and an hour after dark.

Siloam Springs Lake

Stroud recommends using top-water lures at dawn and dusk. Try plastic worms or square-billed crank baits at midday.

Illinois River

Stroud recommends using tube baits, grubs or buzz baits for black bass.

Eastern Oklahoma

Stroud recommends black bass fishing at Lake Eucha with top-water lures at dawn and dusk. Use plastic worms or jig and pigs around cover.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing guide service reports black bass are hitting top-water lures at dawn and later in the day if it's cloudy. Try jig and pigs or a small plastic worm on a drop-shot rig 10 feet deep along chunk-rock banks mixed with gravel. Gravel points are also good. Spinner baits are working in the James River arm.

