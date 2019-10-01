Roundup of outdoor news briefs

Trout Unlimited sets Rogers meet

Trout Unlimited conservation and fishing organization will hold its national meeting Wednesday through Sunday at the John Q. Hammons Center in Rogers.

Several events are open to the public. A free Stream Kids program is set for 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. Saturday along Osage Creek behind Crosschurch near New Hope Road and Pinnacle Hills Parkway in Rogers. The event is for ages 6-16 and teaches stream science and fly-casting.

An introductory fly-fishing class for women will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Illinois River Watershed Partnership headquarters in Cave Springs. Cost is $40. Register at www.tu.org/annualmeeting.

Programs on Friday and Saturday for Trout Unlimited members at the center are open to the public at no cost, but do not include meals.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette will publish a special section Wednesday about the meeting and trout fishing in general.

Hike explores Missouri forest

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will hike 4.2 miles Friday at Huckleberry Ridge Conservation Forest near Pineville, Mo. The hike includes a spur trail to the cabin of frontier artist Doug Hall.

All hikers are welcome. Those interested should contact Bev Munstermann, 479-721-2193, munster@olemac.net for details. For club information visit bvhikingclub.com.

Cruise into Beaver Lake sunset

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area offers sunset pontoon boat trips on Beaver Lake each Thursday in October and on Sunday, Oct. 20.

Cost is $10 plus tax for adults or $5 for children age 6-12.

Registration is required. Call the park office, 479-789-5000, for departure times and to register.

Event celebrates primitive skills

Everyday skills people needed thousands of years ago will be exhibited from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at "Primitive Skills Day" at the Missouri Department of Conservation's Springfield Conservation Nature Center.

People can try their skills at making arrowheads (flint knapping), making rope from plant fibers and starting a fire using the friction created by a bow drill. The program is free.

There is no registration required for this event, which is open to all ages. For more information, contact the Springfield Conservation Nature Center at 417-888-4237. The Nature Center is at 4601 South Nature Center Way in Springfield.

