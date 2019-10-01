FOOTBALL

Arkansas-Kentucky game set for 6:30 p.m.

The University of Arkansas' game at Kentucky on Oct. 12 at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., will start at 6:30 p.m. Central and be televised on the SEC Network.

The matchup is the first between the schools since 2012, and the first in Lexington since 2008. Kentucky leads the series 4-3.

OBU kicker wins GAC honor

Ouachita Baptist University kicker Gabe Goodman was named special teams player of the week by the Great American Conference on Monday.

Goodman made field goals of 43 and 33 yards in a 26-21 victory over Southwestern Oklahoma State.

Hendrix's VanHoose wins conference award

Kip VanHoose of Hendrix College was named Southern Athletic Association offensive player of the week Monday.

VanHoose had a career-high 214 rushing yards on 17 carries with a 74-yard touchdown run in a 34-24 victory over Birmingham-Southern.

MEN'S GOLF

Arkansas second in Cincinnati

The University of Arkansas is in second place after two rounds of the Bearcat Invitational in Cincinnati on Monday.

The Razorbacks shot a 559 (281-278) and trail Louisville (272-274--546) by 13 strokes.

Individually, William McDonald is tied for sixth with a 138 (69-69). Julian Perico is tied for eighth with a 139 (69-70), and William Buhl is tied for 13th with a 141 (71-70).

The tournament concludes today with the third round.

UCA sixth in North Carolina

The University of Central Arkansas is in sixth place after the first round of the JT Poston Invitational in Sapphire, N.C.

The Bears shot a 278 in the first round. Georgia Southern leads with a 265. Virginia Commonwealth is second at 273. Austin Peay, Kennesaw State and South Carolina are tied for third at 277.

Individually, Brett Daughdrill is tied for second with a 66. Jake Maples of Georgia Southern leads with a 65.

Arkansas Tech fourth in Kentucky

Arkansas Tech University finished fourth at the Kentucky Wesleyan Fall Invite in Owensboro, Ky.

The Wonder Boys shot a 562 (283-279). Central Missouri won with a 552. Maryville University was second at 558, and Lindenwood University was third at 561.

Harding University and Henderson State University were tied for ninth at 572.

Individually, Francois Jacobs of Arkansas Tech tied for fourth with a 136 (64-72). Nick Shapiro (75-64) of Henderson State and Arkansas Tech's Austin Green (73-66) finished tied for ninth at 139.

WOMEN'S GOLF

Arkansas Tech leads in Oklahoma

Arkansas Tech University leads after the first round of the UCO Classic in Edmond, Okla.

The Golden Suns shot a 304 in the first round and lead host Central Oklahoma by two strokes. Harding University is in eighth place at 324. The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith is in 11th place at 332. Southern Arkansas University is 12th at 334, and the University of Arkansas at Monticello is in 15th place at 339.

Jacqueline Klemm and Katie Whitfield of Arkansas Tech are tied for second with a 74. Brylie Alcorn of Harding is tied for 10th with a 77.

ASU tied for fourth in Missouri

Arkansas State University was tied for fourth with Illinois State at the Johnie Imes Invitational in Columbia, Mo., and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock was in 10th place.

The Red Wolves shot a 301. Missouri leads with a 290. Oral Roberts is second at 296, and Florida International is third with a 297. UALR shot a 306.

Individually, Kellie Gachaga of UALR is in eighth place with a 74. ASU's Maria Jose Atristain Vega, Olivia Schmidt and Elise Schultz are tied for 17th with a 75.

VOLLEYBALL

GAC announces players of the week

Allie Anderson of Arkansas Tech University was named offensive player of the week by the Great American Conference on Monday, while Lexie Castillow of Ouachita Baptist was named defensive player of the week and Brianna Merkel of Arkansas Tech was named setter of the week.

Anderson had 24 kills in matches in victories over Southern Arkansas University and Henderson State University. Castillow averaged 7.33 digs per set in victories over the University of Arkansas at Monticello and Harding University. Merkel averaged 10.63 assists per set in victories over Southern Arkansas and Henderson State.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 10/01/2019