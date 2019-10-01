Steelers snap funk, rout Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner leaps over Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Andrew Billings during the second half Monday in Pittsburgh. Conner rushed for 42 yards and caught 8 passes for 83 yards and 1 touchdown to lead the Steelers to a 27-3 victory.

PITTSBURGH -- Different quarterback. Same result.

Mason Rudolph threw for 229 yards and two touchdowns to pick up his first victory while filling in for Ben Roethlisberger as the Pittsburgh Steelers easily handled the Cincinnati Bengals 27-3 on Monday night.

Rudolph completed 24 of 28 passes, most of them quick hitters that allowed the Steelers to control the clock.

He connected with James Conner on a delayed screen for a 21-yard touchdown in the second quarter, then broke the game open with a 43-yard heave to rookie Diontae Johnson midway through the third as the Steelers (1-3) won their ninth consecutive game over the Bengals (0-4).

Jaylen Samuels ran for 26 yards and a touchdown, caught 8 passes for 57 yards and was even credited with three completions -- in reality "pop" passes to teammates in motion that traveled all of 3 feet -- while working out of the Wildcat formation as Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner opened up his playbook to help the Steelers avoid their second 0-4 start in 51 years.

Cincinnati Coach Zac Taylor became the second first-year coach to drop his first four games with the Bengals. Sam Wyche started 0-5 in 1984 but helped his team rebound to an 8-8 finish.

Bengals QB Andy Dalton spent a significant portion of the night under heavy duress. The Steelers sacked him eight times, picked him off once and forced a second-quarter fumble that halted a drive in Pittsburgh territory when the game was still in doubt. Dalton finished 21 of 37 for 171 yards.

Rudolph was uneven in his first career start last week in San Francisco after being thrust into the gig for the rest of the season while Roethlisberger rehabs a right elbow injury that required season-ending surgery.

Rudolph was considerably sharper against Cincinnati, though he wasn't asked to do much other than find the closest open man -- usually Conner or Samuels -- and keep the sticks moving.

Conner and Samuels touched the ball on all five snaps of a second-quarter drive that ended with Conner taking a flip from Rudolph and knifing his way into the end zone to give the Steelers a 7-3 lead.

They touched it four times on an eight-play drive to start the third quarter, the final snap turning into a 2-yard touchdown run by Samuels after he lined up in the shotgun.

Two Dalton incompletions sandwiched around a sack forced Cincinnati to punt. Kevin Huber's shank set Pittsburgh up at the Cincinnati 43 and on second down Rudolph finally went deep, lofting the ball to a wide-open Johnson, who caught it at the Cincinnati 5 and walked into the end zone for his second touchdown in two weeks to give the Steelers a 24-3 lead.

Cincinnati 3 0 0 0 -- 3

Pittsburgh 0 10 14 3 -- 27

First Quarter

Cin--FG Bullock 28, 8:22.

Second Quarter

Pit--Conner 21 pass from Rudolph (Boswell kick), 10:32.

Pit--FG Boswell 29, :58.

Third Quarter

Pit--Samuels 2 run (Boswell kick), 10:36.

Pit--D.Johnson 43 pass from Rudolph (Boswell kick), 9:24.

Fourth Quarter

Pit--FG Boswell 49, 5:51.

Attendance--57,959.

Cin Pit

First downs 16 20

Total Net Yards 175 326

Rushes-yards 19-73 25-66

Passing 102 260

Punt Returns 0-0 0-0

Kickoff Returns 2-44 0-0

Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0

Comp-Att-Int 21-37-1 27-31-0

Sacked-Yards Lost 8-69 0-0

Punts 5-41.0 2-49.5

Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-1

Penalties-Yards 8-60 4-37

Time of Possession 30:14 29:46

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Cincinnati, Mixon 15-62, Dalton 3-8, Bernard 1-3. Pittsburgh, Conner 10-42, Samuels 10-26, Snell 2-1, Rudolph 3-(minus 3).

PASSING--Cincinnati, Dalton 21-37-1-171. Pittsburgh, Rudolph 24-28-0-229, Samuels 3-3-0-31.

RECEIVING--Cincinnati, Tate 4-50, Bernard 4-16, Mixon 4-1, Ross 3-36, Boyd 3-33, Eifert 2-27, Willis 1-8. Pittsburgh, Conner 8-83, Samuels 8-57, D.Johnson 6-77, Smith-Schuster 3-15, Vannett 2-28.

Sports on 10/01/2019