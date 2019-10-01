Tate returns to bolster Giants' WRs

New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate catches a pass in front of New England Patriots defensive back Keion Crossen in an exhibition game Aug. 29 in Foxborough, Mass. Tate returned to the team Monday after completing a four-game suspension for using performance-enhancers in the offseason.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The extra space wide receiver Sterling Shepard had around his dressing area for the past month in the New York Giants' locker room disappeared early Monday morning.

A couple of minutes after 8 a.m. Eastern time, veteran wideout Golden Tate walked into the room for the first time since starting a four-game suspension for using performance-enhancers in the offseason.

Tate had tweeted about showing up at a minute past midnight, but his wife convinced him to spend the night at home.

With Shepard talking to the media, Tate wandered into the scrum and announced: "I'm back."

It's actually good news for the Giants (2-2), who have won two consecutive games and will face a tough test at MetLife Stadium on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings (2-2).

Tate can't wait, admitting it was frustrating to not play.

"I was kind of going through it a little bit, especially the first two games," the 10-year veteran said. "I guess as each game passed, it got a little bit easier because I knew I was closer to coming back. I've just been itching, been missing football and now the time is finally here."

Things have changed in his time away. He left with Eli Manning running the offense. He returns with rookie Daniel Jones starting and playing well.

He heard about the change online.

"I wouldn't say I was surprised. I'm delighted," Tate said of Jones' play.

"I'm liking what I'm seeing for sure. He's been handling the moment very well, and hopefully he continues to improve each day and each game."

Tate laughed when asked whether he took a vacation on his time away. He said he was home in San Diego and worked his tail off, trying to be ready and to keep his mind off things.

"Sundays were tough for me. I was in a bad mood on Sunday just because from the start of the day I couldn't find the game [on television]," he said. "Because I'm on the West Coast, they weren't showing the game. I had to find it somewhere streaming. It started off and then I'm just sitting looking like, I should be out there. It was tough."

Tate was suspended for taking a drug prescribed by a physician. It was meant to help his family with a fertility issue.

The 31-year-old signed a four-year, $37 million contract with the Giants in the offseason. Tate lost more than $1 million in salary while suspended.

