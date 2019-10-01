Texarkana airport board to consider director's resignation

The Texarkana Regional Airport Authority Board will meet in special session at 8 a.m. Wednesday to consider the resignation of Airport Director Mark Mellinger.

Board members will consider approving Mellinger's resignation as well listen to an Operations Committee report.

Mellinger, who has served as the airport director since 2015, said Monday that he was looking at Wednesday being his last day.

Mellinger said he wanted to resign because he splits his time between being in Texarkana and having to drive to Fayetteville each week, where his wife and kids live.

Mellinger added that the time needed to be spent in both places was making it difficult to concentrate on both the airport and his family.

Airport Board Chairman Matt Robertson said earlier Monday that he couldn't discuss personnel matters considered by the board during their regular monthly meeting last week. He added that board members hadn't officially accepted Mellinger's resignation.