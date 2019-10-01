Superintendent to resign Arkansas Activities Association board post

West Memphis Superintendent Jon Collins will resign from his post on the Arkansas Activities Association’s board of directors, effective Oct. 24.

Collins was involved in an incident with the officiating crew Sept. 20 after West Memphis’ 21-14 loss at Wynne where he appeared to spit on an official, sources told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

AAA Executive Director Lance Taylor told the Democrat-Gazette that Collins resigned as second vice president Tuesday. The association will accept Collins’ resignation at its monthly board meeting Oct. 24 in North Little Rock. Collins had served on the AAA board of directors since 2013 and was second vice president since June 2018.

Collins will not attend any West Memphis football games this month and will not have sideline access for any sport in the next two years.

