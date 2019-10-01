Whistleblower name sought, Trump says

President Donald Trump speaks Monday during an Armed Forces welcome ceremony for the new chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Army Gen. Mark Milley, at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va. More photos are available at arkansasonline.com/101ceremony

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said Monday that the White House was "trying to find out" the identity of the whistleblower whose claims led Democrats to begin an impeachment inquiry last week.

The whistleblower's lawyers, meanwhile, have outlined "serious" safety concerns for their client, saying Trump has repeatedly targeted him and compared him to a spy. The client is protected by the Whistleblower Protection Act.

The dispute came on a day in which two officials said Trump had pushed the Australian prime minister for help discrediting special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, the president's personal lawyer was subpoenaed by House Democrats, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he would have "no choice" but to consider articles of impeachment if the majority-Democrat House approved them.

"It's a Senate rule related to impeachment, it would take 67 votes to change, so I would have no choice but to take it up," McConnell said on CNBC. "How long you're on it is a whole different matter."

Trump on Monday also questioned whether the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee -- Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. -- should be arrested for treason over a recent congressional hearing. That comment came a day after Trump tweeted that Schiff should be "questioned at the highest level for Fraud & Treason."

Schiff is the unofficial head of an impeachment inquiry into a phone call Trump had with the president of Ukraine. Trump has defended his part of the conversation as "perfect," and focused on Schiff's public retelling of the call, which the president suggested was mischaracterized.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r-7L-eRBNAk]



Schiff addressed a portion of the memorandum of the phone call and introduced his summary of it saying, "Shorn of its rambling character and in not so many words, this is the essence of what the president communicates," then recited a summary that appears to be drawn from several portions of the call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Schiff on Monday did not immediately respond to a request for comment. On Sunday, he said his intelligence panel would hear from the whistleblower "very soon" but that no date had been set and other details remained to be worked out.

It was not immediately clear what steps the White House was taking to identify the whistleblower, but the White House has known for weeks that a CIA officer lodged concerns about Trump's dealings with Ukraine.

"As the acting DNI testified last week, the law and policy supports protection of the identity of the whistleblower from disclosure and from retaliation," Mark Zaid, the lawyer for the whistleblower, said Monday, referring to the acting director of national intelligence's statement that the whistleblower had acted in good faith and should be protected. "No exceptions exist for any individual."

But analysts said Trump and his allies might face few, if any, consequences for outing the whistleblower or otherwise upending the person's career.

"If he wants to destroy this person's life," said whistleblower attorney Bradley Moss, "there's not a lot to stop him right now."

The intelligence community inspector general deemed the whistleblower's complaint credible, despite the person conceding that much of the information was secondhand. On Monday, the inspector general's office issued a lengthy statement explaining how it came to that decision.

The statement noted that the whistleblower had "official and authorized access to the information and sources referenced" in the complaint, direct knowledge of some conduct and "subject matter expertise."

The inspector general's office also seemed to dispute an allegation, which Trump had seized on, that the rules for whistleblower complaints were recently changed to allow secondhand information to be passed on.

The law has never had such a requirement. But in its statement, the inspector general's office conceded that previous forms and accompanying informational materials "could be read -- incorrectly -- as suggesting" that it did. The inspector general's office said it had since developed new forms that were more accurate.

AUSTRALIA ON LINE

The Ukraine call was not the only phone conversation being reviewed Monday. In a separate call, Trump asked Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to help Attorney General William Barr gather information for a Justice Department inquiry into the Mueller investigation, according to two U.S. officials with knowledge of the call.

The White House restricted access to the call's transcript to a small group of the president's aides, one of the officials said. That is similar to the handling of the July call with the Ukrainian president.

A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment. A White House spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did a spokesperson for the Australian prime minister.

Barr's review of the Russia investigation was announced this year to determine whether law enforcement or intelligence officials acted inappropriately in 2016, when the decision was made to begin investigating whether the Trump campaign was conspiring with Russia's election interference. The probe eventually determined that there wasn't enough evidence to establish a conspiracy between Trump's campaign and Russia, but Mueller charged 12 Russian military intelligence officers with breaking into Democratic Party computers and the email accounts of officials with Hillary Clinton's campaign.

The goal of Barr's review is to determine whether the probe into the Trump campaign had corrupt or partisan origins.

But critics argued that by making the request of the Australian government, Trump was using the Justice Department inquiry as a potential way to gain leverage over an American ally, effectively asking Australia to investigate itself.

The FBI's counterintelligence investigation began after Australian officials told the bureau that the Russian government had made overtures to the Trump campaign about releasing politically damaging information about Clinton.

Australian officials shared that information after the country's top official in Britain met in London in May 2016 with George Papadopoulos, a Trump campaign foreign policy adviser who told the Australian about the Russian information.

Papadopoulos also said that he had heard that the Russians had "thousands" of Clinton's emails from Joseph Mifsud, an academic. Mifsud, who was last seen working as a visiting professor in Rome, has disappeared. Trump allies -- including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, the president's personal lawyer -- have claimed that Western intelligence agencies planted Mifsud to trap Papadopoulos.

Democrats on Monday subpoenaed Giuliani, asking that he submit, by Oct. 15, "text messages, phone records and other communications" that they referred to as possible evidence. They also requested documents and depositions from three of his business associates.

Meanwhile, the circle of officials with knowledge of Trump's phone call to Ukraine's president widened with the revelation that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo listened in on the July 25 conversation.

Pompeo's presence on the Ukraine call, confirmed by two officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an internal matter, provided the first confirmation that a Cabinet official heard Trump press Zelenskiy to investigate the family of political rival Joe Biden -- specifically son Hunter Biden and his membership on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.

UKRAINE: WON'T BE PUSHED

Zelenskiy said Monday that his country can't be pressured into opening an investigation into the Bidens.

"We cannot be ordered to do anything. We are an independent country," Zelenskiy told reporters Monday during a visit to a Ukrainian military base, when asked about Trump's request.

"We are open, we are ready to investigate, but it has nothing to do with me. Our independent law enforcement agencies are ready to investigate any violations of the law," he said. He didn't elaborate on what could trigger an eventual probe.

He noted that Ukraine wants to retain good relations with both sides because it needs U.S. support -- no matter who is in charge of the White House or Congress.

"We see the U.S. as our friend, our strategic partner," he said.

The Ukrainian president reiterated his criticism of the White House decision to release a memorandum of the July phone call in which Trump discussed the Bidens with Zelenskiy.

Zelenskiy said Ukraine would probably not release a transcript of the call, because "there are certain nuances and things that I think would be wrong to publish."

The Kremlin appears to agree, saying that transcripts of calls between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin can only be published by mutual agreement.

Information for this article was contributed by Annie Karni, Eileen Sullivan, Mark Mazzetti and Katie Benner of The New York Times; by Matt Zapotosky, John Wagner and Devlin Barrett of The Washington Post; and by Laurie Kellman, Angela Charlton, Dmytro Vlasov, Jonathan Lemire, Matthew V. Lee, Mary Clare Jalonick, Emily Swanson, Vladimir Isachenkov, Mike Balsamo, Alan Fram, Kevin Freking, Eric Tucker and Yuras Karmanau of The Associated Press.

A Section on 10/01/2019