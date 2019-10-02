Sections
2 minors arrested in connection with Northwest Arkansas teen shot in neck

by Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:40 p.m.
FAYETTEVILLE -- Police have arrested two minors in connection with a Sept. 6 shooting in which a Fayetteville teen was hit in the neck.

The arrests were made Tuesday in the investigation of the shooting at 780 E. Bryan Lane, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department. Police were called to the address at 1:45 p.m.

One minor was arrested in connection with attempted capital murder, tampering with physical evidence, aggravated robbery and being a minor in possession of a handgun.

A second minor was arrested in connection with being an accomplice to attempted capital murder, being an accomplice to aggravated robbery and tampering with physical evidence.

