AL wild-card game capsule

AL WILD CARD GAME

Tampa Bay Rays at Oakland Athletics

7:09 p.m. Central, ESPN

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS

RAYS

PLAYER, POS. AVG. HR RBI

2B Joe Wendle .231 3 19

LF Tommy Pham .273 21 68

RF Austin Meadows .291 33 89

C Travis d'Arnaud .263 16 67

1B Ji-Man Choi .261 19 63

DH Brandon Lowe .270 17 51

3B Matt Duffy .252 1 12

CF Kevin Kiermaier .228 14 55

SS Willy Adames .254 20 52

STARTING PITCHER

PITCHER REC. ERA

RH Charlie Morton 16-6 3.05

RELIEVERS

RH Emilio Pagan (4-2, 2.31 ERA, 20/28 saves), RH Yonny Chirinos (9-5, 3.85), LH Ryan Yarbrough (11-6, 4.13), RH Nick Anderson (3-0, 2.11 with Rays; 2-4, 3.92, 1 save with Marlins), RH Chaz Roe (1-3, 4.06), RH Oliver Drake (5-2, 3.21), RH Diego Castillo (5-8, 3.41), LH Colin Poche (5-5, 4.70), LH Brendan McKay (2-4, 5.14), RH Andrew Kittredge (1-0, 4.17), RH Tyler Glasnow (6-1, 1.78), LH Blake Snell (6-8, 4.29).

ATHLETICS

PLAYER, POS. AVG. HR RBI

SS Marcus Semien .285 33 92

RF Ramon Laureano .288 24 67

3B Matt Chapman .249 36 91

1B Matt Olson .267 36 91

CF Mark Canha .273 26 58

DH Khris Davis .220 23 73

LF Chad Pinder .240 13 47

C Josh Phegley .239 12 62

2B Jurickson Profar .218 20 67

STARTING PITCHER

PITCHER REC. ERA

LH Sean Manaea 4-0 1.21

RELIEVERS

RH Liam Hendriks (4-4, 1.80, 25/32 saves, 124 Ks in 85 IP), RH Yusmeiro Petit (5-3, 2.71), LH Jake Diekman (1-7, 4.65 for Oakland and Kansas City), RH Joakim Soria (2-4, 4.30, 1 save), LH Jesus Luzardo (0-0, 1.50, 2 saves in 6 games), LH A.J. Puk (2-0, 3.18 in 10 games), RH Chris Bassitt (10-5, 3.81), RH Homer Bailey (13-9, 4.57 in 31 starts for Oakland and Kansas City), RH Mike Fiers (15-4, 3.90).

Matchups

First postseason meeting between two small-budget franchises that have thrived in recent years despite limited resources. ... Teams haven't seen each other since June, with the A's taking two of three at Tampa Bay before they split a four-game series in Oakland later that month. ... Clubs played a wild game in Oakland on June 20, with the Rays scoring three runs in the top of the ninth inning to take a 4-1 lead before A's answered with four in bottom half to win on Chapman's three-run homer off Castillo. ... Olson hit 3 HRs in seven games vs. Rays this season. Chapman and Laureano each went deep twice. ... A's managed just one run in 131/3 innings against Morton. He pitched seven scoreless at home June 10 and went 61/3 innings June 20 in Oakland. ... Fiers went 1-0 with 2.25 ERA in two starts vs. Tampa Bay. He was 9-0 with 2.90 ERA at home, but was passed over for start in favor of Manaea. ... Manaea missed most of season recovering from shoulder surgery but has been outstanding since returning in September. ... Oakland was one of three teams Rays had losing record against during season. The other two -- Yankees (7-12) and Twins (2-5) -- also made playoffs.

Watch For

• Fresh Faces Tampa Bay's opening day roster included 17 players with two or fewer years of major league experience, including eight of nine relievers. Meadows and Lowe became first-time All-Stars. Others such as Glasnow, Chirinos, Adames, Yarbrough and Poche are eager to make names for themselves, too, on the postseason stage.

• Bargain Catch One of the best moves the cost-conscious Rays made all season was purchasing d'Arnaud from the Dodgers for $100,000 on May 10. After beginning the season in a 2-for-24 slump with the Mets and Dodgers, he's been one of Tampa Bay's most consistent players. In addition to having the second-most RBIs on the team since late May, he's been solid defensively at catcher and also done a nice job at first base.

• Home Heartache. The A's are playing their first home playoff game since 2013, when they were shut out by Justin Verlander and the Tigers in a decisive ALDS Game 5. Verlander also blanked the Athletics in Game 5 of a Division Series the previous year. Oakland is 0-5 in winner-take-all playoff games at home since 2000.

