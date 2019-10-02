AL wild-card game capsule

AL WILD CARD GAME
Tampa Bay Rays at Oakland Athletics
7:09 p.m. Central, ESPN
PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS
RAYS
PLAYER, POS. AVG. HR RBI
2B Joe Wendle .231 3 19
LF Tommy Pham .273 21 68
RF Austin Meadows .291 33 89
C Travis d'Arnaud .263 16 67
1B Ji-Man Choi .261 19 63
DH Brandon Lowe .270 17 51
3B Matt Duffy .252 1 12
CF Kevin Kiermaier .228 14 55
SS Willy Adames .254 20 52
STARTING PITCHER
PITCHER REC. ERA
RH Charlie Morton 16-6 3.05
RELIEVERS
RH Emilio Pagan (4-2, 2.31 ERA, 20/28 saves), RH Yonny Chirinos (9-5, 3.85), LH Ryan Yarbrough (11-6, 4.13), RH Nick Anderson (3-0, 2.11 with Rays; 2-4, 3.92, 1 save with Marlins), RH Chaz Roe (1-3, 4.06), RH Oliver Drake (5-2, 3.21), RH Diego Castillo (5-8, 3.41), LH Colin Poche (5-5, 4.70), LH Brendan McKay (2-4, 5.14), RH Andrew Kittredge (1-0, 4.17), RH Tyler Glasnow (6-1, 1.78), LH Blake Snell (6-8, 4.29).
ATHLETICS
PLAYER, POS. AVG. HR RBI
SS Marcus Semien .285 33 92
RF Ramon Laureano .288 24 67
3B Matt Chapman .249 36 91
1B Matt Olson .267 36 91
CF Mark Canha .273 26 58
DH Khris Davis .220 23 73
LF Chad Pinder .240 13 47
C Josh Phegley .239 12 62
2B Jurickson Profar .218 20 67
STARTING PITCHER
PITCHER REC. ERA
LH Sean Manaea 4-0 1.21
RELIEVERS
RH Liam Hendriks (4-4, 1.80, 25/32 saves, 124 Ks in 85 IP), RH Yusmeiro Petit (5-3, 2.71), LH Jake Diekman (1-7, 4.65 for Oakland and Kansas City), RH Joakim Soria (2-4, 4.30, 1 save), LH Jesus Luzardo (0-0, 1.50, 2 saves in 6 games), LH A.J. Puk (2-0, 3.18 in 10 games), RH Chris Bassitt (10-5, 3.81), RH Homer Bailey (13-9, 4.57 in 31 starts for Oakland and Kansas City), RH Mike Fiers (15-4, 3.90).
Matchups
First postseason meeting between two small-budget franchises that have thrived in recent years despite limited resources. ... Teams haven't seen each other since June, with the A's taking two of three at Tampa Bay before they split a four-game series in Oakland later that month. ... Clubs played a wild game in Oakland on June 20, with the Rays scoring three runs in the top of the ninth inning to take a 4-1 lead before A's answered with four in bottom half to win on Chapman's three-run homer off Castillo. ... Olson hit 3 HRs in seven games vs. Rays this season. Chapman and Laureano each went deep twice. ... A's managed just one run in 131/3 innings against Morton. He pitched seven scoreless at home June 10 and went 61/3 innings June 20 in Oakland. ... Fiers went 1-0 with 2.25 ERA in two starts vs. Tampa Bay. He was 9-0 with 2.90 ERA at home, but was passed over for start in favor of Manaea. ... Manaea missed most of season recovering from shoulder surgery but has been outstanding since returning in September. ... Oakland was one of three teams Rays had losing record against during season. The other two -- Yankees (7-12) and Twins (2-5) -- also made playoffs.
Watch For
• Fresh Faces Tampa Bay's opening day roster included 17 players with two or fewer years of major league experience, including eight of nine relievers. Meadows and Lowe became first-time All-Stars. Others such as Glasnow, Chirinos, Adames, Yarbrough and Poche are eager to make names for themselves, too, on the postseason stage.
• Bargain Catch One of the best moves the cost-conscious Rays made all season was purchasing d'Arnaud from the Dodgers for $100,000 on May 10. After beginning the season in a 2-for-24 slump with the Mets and Dodgers, he's been one of Tampa Bay's most consistent players. In addition to having the second-most RBIs on the team since late May, he's been solid defensively at catcher and also done a nice job at first base.
• Home Heartache. The A's are playing their first home playoff game since 2013, when they were shut out by Justin Verlander and the Tigers in a decisive ALDS Game 5. Verlander also blanked the Athletics in Game 5 of a Division Series the previous year. Oakland is 0-5 in winner-take-all playoff games at home since 2000.
