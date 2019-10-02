Arkansas authorities seek man who fled traffic stop in stolen car

A North Little Rock Police officer stands on perimeter guard at River Pointe Plaza during a multi-agency manhunt in North Little Rock on Wednesday night.

Multiple agencies are searching for a suspect who was driving a stolen vehicle in Maumelle, a police spokesman said.

Officers with Little Rock, Maumelle, North Little Rock, Arkansas State Police and Arkansas Game and Fish were in the area of 11500 Maumelle Boulevard late Wednesday after the driver of a stolen vehicle sped away from a traffic stop, Little Rock police spokesman Officer Eric Barnes said.

A blue Mitsubishi sedan was reported out of Jacksonville at approximately 4 p.m. Wednesday, Barnes said. Little Rock police spotted the vehicle around 9100 W. Markham Blvd., and attempted to make a traffic stop but the driver fled.

The driver lead police on a chase several miles up U.S. 430, across the river and into Maumelle, where the suspect bailed out of the car, Barnes said.

Officers were searching for the suspect using K9 units and foot patrols as of 9:15 p.m., Barnes said.

No description of the suspect was immediately available.