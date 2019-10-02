Arkansas man charged in connection to sexual assault of teenager

A Paragould man was arrested Monday in connection to the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.

Randal Watson, 52, faces one count of second-degree sexual assault.

The Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline received information Sept. 24 about a 14-year-old who reported sexual contact with an adult male, according to the affidavit for Watson’s arrest.

The child was interviewed the next day, according to the affidavit, and she said Randal Watson touched her sexually. She also said she was told not to say anything about the incident.

The child’s mother then provided authorities with an “incriminating email” she said was from Watson several days later, according to the affidavit.

Watson was booked into the Greene County jail around 11:10 a.m. Monday.