Board member quits AAA post

West Memphis Superintendent Jon Collins will resign from his post on the Arkansas Activities Association's board of directors, effective Oct. 24.

Collins was involved in an incident with an officiating crew Sept. 20 after West Memphis' 21-14 loss at Wynne. Those on the crew in Wynne accused Collins of spitting on one of the game's officials. A petition signed by officials throughout the state called for Collins to resign from the AAA board of directors because of the incident.

West Memphis, which fell to 1-2 with the Wynne loss but improved to 2-2 after defeating Marion 41-40 in overtime on Friday, allowed 245 rushing yards to Wynne on Sept. 20. The Yellowjackets, who overcame a 14-13 deficit in the second half to defeat the Blue Devils.

AAA Executive Director Lance Taylor told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that Collins resigned as second vice president Tuesday. The association will accept Collins' resignation at its monthly board meeting Oct. 24 in North Little Rock. Collins had served on the AAA board of directors since 2013 and was second vice president since June 2018.

Sources told the Democrat-Gazette that Collins was scheduled to have a hearing Thursday, but decided instead to resign Tuesday.

Collins could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

An official who wanted to remain anonymous said Tuesday that 139 officials signed the petition over the weekend stating that they would not work West Memphis football games.

"Everybody is still in shock about it," the official said regarding the Sept. 20 incident.

The resignation from the AAA board of directors isn't the only consequence Collins will face.

Collins received two sanctions from the AAA. He will not attend any West Memphis football games this month and will not have sideline access for any sport in the next two years. The Blue Devils have four games in October -- Friday at Searcy, Oct. 11 against Sylvan Hills, Oct. 18 at Jonesboro and Oct. 25 against Jacksonville. The Nov. 1 game at Pine Bluff will be the next time Collins is allowed to attend a football game.

Several officials on the crew at Wynne on Sept. 20 spoke with the Wynne Police Department about the incident.

Kevin Watts, the city clerk for the city of Wynne, said Tuesday that he was told by Capt. Richard Dennis of the police department that no report had been filed. The Democrat-Gazette filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the department in an attempt to receive a possible report and supporting documents.

Collins, who has served as superintendent at West Memphis since 2013, was named Arkansas Superintendent of the Year by the Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators in 2018. He is a 1989 graduate of West Memphis and has worked at the school as a dean of students and a principal. In addition, Collins has been a principal at Harrisburg Middle School and West Memphis Junior High.

With Collins' resignation, most of the officials would be satisfied with that and would continue to work West Memphis games in the future.

"It's a big deal for us," said an official who wanted to remain anonymous. "They finally caught wind of it and realized these guys are p****d about it.

"It's the first time we can really consider ourselves getting a victory. Nobody from the AAA board needs to be pushing around officials."

