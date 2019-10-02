Bodies of 2 men recovered from northeast Arkansas river, authorities say

Rescuers have pulled the bodies of two Arkansas men who drowned in separate incidents in Clay County, authorities said Wednesday.

The Clay County sheriff’s office received a call at about 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday from a shell diver who spotted the body of Ricky Boak, of Marmaduke in the Black River, according to Sheriff Terry Miller. Authorities believe he was working on his boat when he fell into the water and drowned, Miller said.

The sheriff’s office sent Boak’s body to the state Crime Lab to confirm the cause of his death, according to authorities.

Miller said the agency on Tuesday recovered the body of a clamshell diver who went missing in the river on Sunday.

Allan Arthur Peterson, 71, of Scotland was diving along with his brother near Holland’s Lodge at about 5 p.m. when he disappeared, authorities said.

According to Miller, Peterson’s body was recovered at about 3:30 p.m. and turned over to the Clay County coroner.