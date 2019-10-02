Campus mourns alumnus as guilty verdict read

In this Sept. 21, 2017, file photo, provided by Harding University in Searcy, Ark., Botham Jean leads worship at a university presidential reception in Dallas.

SEARCY -- News of Amber Guyger being found guilty of murder in the shooting of a Harding University graduate was greeted Tuesday with reflection and sadness from faculty members on campus.

Guyger, a 31-year-old former Dallas police officer, was convicted Tuesday morning in the Sept. 6, 2018, shooting of Botham Jean inside his apartment in Dallas. Guyger, who is white, told police that she mistakenly entered Jean's apartment thinking it was her apartment, mistook her unarmed 26-year-old black neighbor for a burglar and shot him.

The sound of women singing a cappella echoed Tuesday afternoon throughout the halls of the Heritage Building on Harding University's campus, the same halls where Jean had sung as a student, said Jana Rucker, the university's vice president of communications and enrollment.

"He was a member of the Good News Singers and was a song leader frequently," Rucker said a couple of hours after the guilty verdict was announced. "He was a very special person."

The Good News Singers is a university-affiliated group that performs at churches and other organizations across the country. Chuck Hicks, an assistant professor of music and director of the group, said the group planned to dedicate its performance Tuesday night to Jean.

"It will be our first performance since the verdict came down, so it just makes sense to dedicate those 25 minutes to him," he said.

Jean, a native of the Caribbean nation of St. Lucia, graduated from Harding University in 2016, according to a news release from the university. Harding University President Bruce McLarty previously described Jean's death as "the most defining event of this school year."

Rucker said the campus kept a close watch on the jury's decision Tuesday.

"We had text messages going around with the news of the verdict," she said. "I know several Harding alumni and students went to the hearing, as well. We were talking about making a statement this morning if a decision was made, and it seemed like a few minutes later the verdict was announced."

Hicks said the verdict was the right one, but added that it was surrounded with sadness.

"I don't feel like anyone wins in a situation like this," he said. "It will mostly be sad. We will be sad for Botham's family for that monumental loss, and that will never be replaced. There will be no justice even with a conviction, but I hope it gives them a little closure."

Hicks also expressed sympathy for Guyger's family.

"They didn't sign up for this," he said. "There is a sadness in their hearts and a burden that they will bear for the rest of their life."

McLarty released a statement Tuesday afternoon saying the campus grieved deeply for Jean, who was working for an accounting firm in Dallas at the time of his death.

"He brightened our campus while he was here as a student, and we have been so proud of the difference he was making in the world as an alumnus," the statement read. "In the aftermath of his tragic death, the entire world has learned what a special person he was. We will continue to walk with his family through their grief and to stand beside them during their pursuit of justice"

Jean's family hasn't returned to Harding University's campus since his death, but his legacy looms large there. A scholarship has been named after him, Rucker said.

"He had such an impact on everyone he met," she said.

Hicks said Jean was like a son to him.

"I almost lost it when I was talking to people earlier today," Hicks said. "Losing Botham, it's like losing one of your children. We would have these father-son-type talks when we traveled. He used his time so beautifully."

Hicks said Jean auditioned for the Good News Singers in 2013 by singing "Amazing Grace."

"I still have that audition tape," he said.

Hicks also recalled Jean's infectious laugh.

"He had a passion inside of him, and he used that and his voice to bless other people," Hicks said. "We have an awful lot of talented people in Harding. Botham was one of those that stood at the top."

Jean's legacy will live on through the actions of others, Hicks said.

"I can say that Botham lived a significant life, and he chose to do significant things," Hicks said. "He was a good friend and a good student."

