City's spokesman to leave position

Nathan Hamilton, North Little Rock's communications director for Mayor Joe Smith since 2013, is leaving city government Oct. 18, Hamilton said in a letter to the mayor that was shared with the city council last week.

Hamilton, 43, wrote that he is leaving to devote the time necessary to his law school work and a family business started this year.

Hamilton is scheduled to graduate from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock's William H. Bowen School of Law in May and take his bar exam this summer. He and his wife, Stacy Johnson Hamilton, last year purchased the 1898 Queen Anne Victorian-styled Baker House, a former bed-and-breakfast, 501 Main St. (formerly 109 W. Fifth St.) in North Little Rock, and opened it as a hotel this spring.