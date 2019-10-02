Court resumes for ex-Dallas cop's sentencing

This Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, booking photo provided by the Dallas County Sheriff's Department shows former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger. Guyger, who shot her black unarmed neighbor Botham Jean to death after, she said, mistaking his apartment for her own, was convicted of murder Tuesday. (Dallas County Sheriff's Department via AP)

DALLAS — Court has resumed in the punishment phase in the trial of a white Dallas police officer who was convicted in the fatal shooting of her black neighbor last year.

Court was back in session Wednesday for the second day in the punishment phase for Amber Guyger. Testimony began Tuesday after she was convicted of murder in the death of Botham Jean. Those testifying included Jean's friends and family, who explained how his death affected them.

Guyger, who could be sentenced to anywhere from five years to life in prison, said she mistook Jean's apartment for her own. Her defense attorneys can argue that she deserves a light sentence because she acted out of confusion and fear that she had found an intruder.

Guyger, who was off duty but in uniform at the time of the shooting, was later fired from the force.

