TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash, fire closes part of I-40 in east Arkansas, officials say

FILE — An Interstate 40 sign is shown in this file photo.

A crash and fire is blocking all lanes of eastbound Interstate 40 less than a mile west of Palestine, according to transportation officials.

An Arkansas Department of Transportation website first reported the wreck at 5:40 a.m. All eastbound lanes remained blocked at about 7:15 a.m. Traffic was being diverted at the Wheatley exit.

Transportation officials estimated the interstate wouldn't reopen before about 8 a.m.