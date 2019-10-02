TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash, fire closes part of I-40 in east Arkansas, officials say

FILE — An Interstate 40 sign is shown in this file photo.
A crash and fire is blocking all lanes of eastbound Interstate 40 less than a mile west of Palestine, according to transportation officials.
An Arkansas Department of Transportation website first reported the wreck at 5:40 a.m. All eastbound lanes remained blocked at about 7:15 a.m. Traffic was being diverted at the Wheatley exit.
Transportation officials estimated the interstate wouldn't reopen before about 8 a.m.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.