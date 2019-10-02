Pedestrian fatally struck by SUV on highway in east Arkansas

A 67-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV while standing in an east Arkansas traffic lane on Tuesday, authorities said.

Christopher Quinn, of Forrest City, was in the northbound lane of U.S. 1 in Caldwell shortly after 7 p.m. when a 2001 Ford Expedition fatally hit him, according to a preliminary Arkansas State Police crash report. The report didn't indicate why he was standing on the highway.

Troopers described conditions as clear and dry at the time.

Wrecks on Arkansas roads have killed at least 373 people so far this year, preliminary figures indicate.