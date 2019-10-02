EDITORIAL: More questions on pay for play

As a former governor of Arkansas once noted, this could open a whole box of Pandoras.

The California Legislature, going about its business in the usual way, has upturned man and law, even if it left God out of it this time. Come the year 2023, college athletes will be able to hire agents and get paid for their name, image or even endorsements. They might show up in car commercials. Or on billboards. Or on your phone.

Lawmakers out west have decided their athletes, in effect, aren't amateurs any longer.

Some questions have already been raised. Even in this column. For example, who's going to be paid? Any athlete who can find a paycheck from any kind of source? Just the top athletes? Just football and basketball players? What about golfers and swimmers? What about cheerleaders? Could the players unionize? And strike for better pay? Could players on bad teams be docked for poor performance? Could they get bonuses for championships?

There were a lot of questions last week before lawmakers in Sacramento passed their law. But now that the law has passed--and, like Obamacare, we're finally able to find out what's in it--there are even more questions:

• The papers say the law applies to athletes at four-year private and public schools. But not at community colleges. Why not?

If we understand the argument, a player in this coming laissez-faire college sports world should be able to make his money like any other student, and if he can sell his face for a shoe ad, more power to him. Then why not an athlete at a community college, too? Are they somebody less? Lawsuits await.

• Athletes at these eligible schools cannot sign endorsement deals that conflict with their university's exisiting contracts. Why not?

A biology student could sign a book deal with Simon & Schuster even if the school has a deal with HarperCollins, right? So why should student-athletes be treated any differently? If all the tradition of amateur sports is being tossed away, then what right do universities have to favor one company over another, one type of student over another? So what that a college has a deal with Nike? Welcome to individualism, and to hell with team. Or are we extrapolating too far for comfort? Lawsuits await.

• Will the NCAA simply break away from all California schools that participate? It's a possibility, however unlikely. Lawsuits await.

• Is the law constitutional? It might violate the Commerce Clause, or more precisely, the Dormant Commerce Clause. States can't implement laws that would regulate or impact the economy of other states. Congress has that power, and the states cannot "unduly burden" commerce across state lines. This so-called Fair Pay to Play law in California would certainly do that. Lawsuits await.

As long as we're talking business, and not education for education's sake--that is, as long as we're talking about the modern university in America--how will this law affect other colleges competing with those in California? That is, competing on the court and field, not in the classroom. The next time that Arkansas plays San Jose State, will the Spartans have running backs and corners in need of professional tax help?

Will California's new law create an arms race for student-athletes, emphasis on athletes?

In the year 2023, if man is still alive, if woman can survive, we may find . . . . Who knows. But if this law stands up to all the court challenges it soon will face, one thing is certain: College sports will be nothing like the stuff you see in 2019.

