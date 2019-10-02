Ex-Dallas officer convicted of Harding grad's slaying

Allison Jean, mother of Botham Jean, hugs a supporter Tuesday after former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger was convicted of murder in the death of Jean’s son. More photos are available at arkansasonline.com/102trial/

DALLAS -- Allison Jean raised her arms to the heavens in exultation Tuesday, moments after former police officer Amber Guyger was convicted of murder in the death of Jean's son.

"God is good. Trust him," Jean said as she walked out of the court and into the crowd of supporters cheering outside.

Guyger, who is white, fatally shot 26-year-old Botham Jean, who was black, in his apartment Sept. 6, 2018. She said she mistook Jean's apartment for her own and thought the Harding University graduate was a burglar.

After hearing Tuesday's verdict, Guyger stood until the jury left. Then she sank into her chair and sat alone for 15 minutes, a bailiff standing guard nearby. She is the first Dallas police officer convicted of murder since the 1970s.

Testimony in the punishment phase of Guyger's trial began after lunch and lasted all afternoon until court recessed for the day. Guyger, 31, was booked into the Dallas County jail for the night about 4:45 p.m.

Guyger and the jury are to return this morning to continue deliberations in the punishment phase of her trial.

In Texas, murder carries a sentence of five to 99 years or life in prison. Guyger isn't eligible for probation.

Unlike Arkansas law, Texas law does not differentiate murder charges by degree. Instead, charges associated with homicide are capital murder, murder, manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.

Texas law defines manslaughter as recklessly causing the death of another. Investigators said they believe Guyger intended to pull the trigger and shoot Jean, rendering a manslaughter charge inappropriate.

Jurors deliberated for three hours Monday after the prosecution and Guyger's defense presented closing arguments. They delivered a verdict quickly after two more hours Tuesday morning.

As state District Judge Tammy Kemp read the verdict and called a recess, Allison Jean leaned her head back and then stood up and raised her arms, the emotion evident on her face.

Her daughter, Allisa Findley, slumped in her seat, put her face in her hands and wept. Jean's grandmother raised her right fist in the air as she left the courtroom.

More than two dozen bailiffs lined the courtroom and the hallway outside. Patches on some of their uniforms indicated that they were with the tactical unit, though they had no extra gear.

At one point, one bailiff asked another whether they had enough people to handle the crowd.

"No," another responded.

The crowd in the hallway after the verdict was boisterous but not unruly. When prosecutors walked out, people gave them a round of raucous applause and cheers.

Guyger's mother was shaking in the hallway.

"This jury had to make history in America today, because Botham was the best that we had to offer," Ben Crump, an attorney for the Jean family, said after the verdict. "Twenty-six-year-old, college-educated black man, certified public accountant, working for one of the big three accounting firms in the world, PricewaterhouseCoopers."

"But it shouldn't take all of that for unarmed black and brown people in America to get justice," he continued.

Crump said the verdict wasn't just for Jean and his family.

"This verdict is for Trayvon Martin," he said. "It's for Michael Brown. It's for Sandra Bland. It's for Tamir Rice. It's for Eric Garner. It's for Antwon Rose. It's for Jemel Roberson, for EJ Bradford, for Stephon Clark, for Jeffrey Dennis, Genevieve Dawes, for Pamela Turner."

"O'Shae Terry," interjected attorney Lee Merritt, who also represents the Jeans.

"For so many black and brown unarmed human beings all across America, this verdict today is for them," Crump continued, holding Allison Jean's hand in the air. "Everybody can raise their hands -- this verdict is for them. This verdict is for them."

About 2:30 p.m., Allison Jean took the witness stand and told the jury how her middle child, Botham, was the "glue" between his older sister, Allisa, and younger brother, Brandt, who are separated by a 20-year age difference.

"Botham was also this take-charge type of person, so he was always giving advice both to Allisa and to Brandt," she said.

Sobbing at times, she talked about Botham Jean's many interests, from rugby to his lifelong love of singing.

Several jurors turned their chairs toward Allison Jean as she testified. When she grew emotional, one juror turned his head away and stared at the wall for a few minutes. Then, he looked back at Jean.

Guyger stared straight ahead throughout the testimony Tuesday afternoon. She didn't appear to look at the witness stand or at pictures displayed on three large screens in the courtroom of Jean smiling with family members and friends.

Prosecutor LaQuita Long showed the jury photos of Botham Jean growing up, including a photo with him and his grandmother at his high school graduation. In the photo, he's beaming, holding a trophy that his mother said was given to the top student for discipline and academic excellence.

Allison Jean told the jury how one time her son flew from Arkansas to St. Lucia to surprise her for Mother's Day. She thought she must have been dreaming when she heard him call her "GG," his nickname for her, short for governor general.

Then her testimony turned to the day she heard that her son had been killed at his home in Dallas.

"My life has not been the same," she said. "It's just been like a roller coaster. I cannot sleep. I cannot eat. It's just been the most terrible time for me."

It's been a test for the entire Jean family, she said, but perhaps most difficult for Brandt.

"I'm very concerned about him because he's just been very, very quiet," she said of Brandt. "He doesn't speak much, so I'm not sure what's going through his mind."

Findley, Botham Jean's older sister, told jurors how her family has been changed forever since her brother's death. She bowed her head as videos of her brother singing at a worship service played on the screen overhead.

"Are those hard to watch?" asked Long, the prosecutor.

"His voice," Findley replied.

"When you hear his voice, what do you think?" Long asked.

Findley shook her head, pursed her lips and took a deep breath.

"That I want my brother back," she said.

Before the jury returned to the courtroom, the judge overruled the defense's objections to the jury hearing evidence from Guyger's personnel file and social media records.

Once again, Guyger's text messages became a focus of testimony after explicit messages she shared with her married partner, Martin Rivera, were presented on the first day of the trial.

Prosecutors presented evidence aimed at assessing Guyger's character, including her social media posts and racial-tinged texts.

In one text message exchange that took place while Guyger was working at the 2018 Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade, someone asked her when the event would end.

"When MLK is dead ... oh wait," she replied.

In another exchange from later that year, Guyger and Rivera messaged each other about their black co-workers.

"D I was at this area with 5 different black officers!!! Not racist but d," Rivera said.

"Not racist but just have a different way of working, and it shows," Guyger replied.

The jury also saw posts Guyger had on a Pinterest account, including one that read "I wear all black to remind you not to mess with me, because I'm already dressed for your funeral."

Jurors also heard about Guyger's Dallas police personnel file. She admitted in her application to be a Dallas police officer that she had used marijuana on three occasions from 2009 to 2011. She had been denied employment by the Fort Worth Police Department.

Sgt. Robert Watson, who supervised Guyger when she was on the Dallas Police Department's Crime Response Team, testified about a time in August 2018 when a handcuffed suspect got away from Guyger. She didn't immediately notify her supervisor, Watson testified.

On cross-examination, Guyger's attorney Robert Rogers asked whether Guyger was dependable and hardworking. The sergeant said she was.

Outside, on the steps of the courthouse, activists from Jean's native St. Lucia and elsewhere began celebrating shortly after the verdict was read.

Safiya Paul, a St. Lucian immigrant, was wrapped in the blue, yellow and black flag of the Caribbean nation. Paul and another activist, Tamara Neil, were in the courtroom when the verdict was read.

Neil said the hallway after was "full of joyous energy."

"This is how you celebrate a black life," Neil said. "Can you imagine how big Botham is smiling right now? Like, his life really mattered. ... At last we can stand in the same room as justice."

"Yes!" Paul shouted.

The shooting and the trial drew national scrutiny because of the circumstances surrounding Jean's death and because it was one in a series of shootings of unarmed black men by white police officers.

On the night of the shooting, Guyger walked up to Jean's fourth-floor apartment -- which was directly above her apartment -- and found the door unlocked. Still dressed in her uniform after a long shift, Guyger entered and found Jean eating a bowl of ice cream in his living room. When he approached her, she shot him with her service weapon.

While black advocates welcomed the conviction, most cautioned that the outcome was not the result of changing attitudes, but of a rare set of circumstances: an unarmed black man killed in his apartment by an off-duty white officer who said she mistakenly believed she was in her own home and the man was a burglar.

"There was just a perfect storm of behavior and situations that made the classic playbook insufficient," said Rashad Robinson, executive director of Color of Change, a civil-rights advocacy group. "I don't think any of us can take solace that the rules, whether they be written or unwritten, have changed."

Jean's death drew widespread attention nationally and in his native St. Lucia, and joined the growing list of cases that have fueled the Black Lives Matter movement, which emerged in 2014 after the killing of Brown in Ferguson, Mo.

Convictions have been few in the past five years as activists and protesters have attempted to highlight such killings and push for policing changes and more prosecutions.

Moments after the verdict, black people took to social media and YouTube to express their surprise about a case that some regarded as the epitome of how white people see blacks as a threat. Most said they were prepared to be disappointed again.

During the trial, Guyger took the witness stand and tearfully apologized for killing Jean. Robinson said those optics were meant to draw sympathy from jurors.

"We have a long history in this country of white women's tears and fear being an excuse for harming and killing black people," Robinson said. "For many people watching the trial, there was a deep fear that this would be another one of those situations. All they needed was one juror."

Robinson said the sentencing decision "will send a message to the community about justice."

Tensions intensified Monday after jurors were told they could consider whether Guyger had a right to use deadly force under a Texas law known as the "castle doctrine," even though Guyger was not in her own home. The law is similar to "stand your ground" measures that declare a person has no duty to retreat from an intruder.

An attorney for the Jean family, Daryl K. Washington, told reporters that the jury sent two notes to Kemp, asking for clarification on the charge of manslaughter -- they had a choice of murder, manslaughter or outright acquittal -- and for more information about the law.

Testimony in the first phase of the trial stretched across six days after the trial began Sept. 23. Jurors heard from officers who responded first to the scene the night of the shooting and heard about how they frantically tried to save Jean's life.

They also heard from people who lived at the apartment complex where Guyger and Jean lived, as well as testimony from a medical examiner, a crime scene analyst and the Texas Rangers' lead investigator for the shooting.

Guyger's defense team had urged the jury -- which was largely made up of women and minority group members -- to think "coolly and calmly" about the case, which they cast as a tragic mistake. They said Guyger made a "series of horrible mistakes" that led her to shoot Jean out of fear for her life.

But the prosecution said arguments of self-defense didn't apply to Guyger in this case because Jean was not a threat. They said Guyger had other options besides killing Jean, and that she acted unreasonably by failing to notice that she wasn't at her apartment.

Information for this article was contributed by Jennifer Emily, LaVendrick Smith, Dana Branham and Charles Scudder of The Dallas Morning News; Jake Bleiberg, Errin Haines, Russell Contreras and Jill Bleed of The Associated Press; and Clara Turnage of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Photo by AP/The Dallas Morning News/TOM FOX

Amber Guyger leaves the courtroom Tuesday in Dallas.

Photo by AP/The Dallas Morning News/TOM FOX

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger (left) sits alone Tuesday in a Dallas courtroom as attorneys from both sides meet with Judge Tammy Kemp after Guyger’s murder conviction in the shooting death of former Harding University student Botham Jean.

