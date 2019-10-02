Fatal 5-vehicle crash on I-40 shuts all eastbound lanes in Pope County

A five-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 near Atkins Wednesday afternoon closed all eastbound lanes.

A five-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 near Atkins in Pople County has left at least one person dead and closed all eastbound lanes.

The crash was initially reported at 4:26 p.m. Wednesday, according to an Arkansas Department of Transportation report. Lanes were still blocked at 6:14 p.m.

Arkansas Department of Transportation spokesman Danny Straessle said the five-vehicle wreck involved a tractor-trailer, but he isn’t sure who was killed and how the wreck occurred.

“We recommend you take (U.S. Highway) 64, which is parallel to the interstate,” he said.

Bill Sadler, a spokesman for the Arkansas State Police, said troopers are on the scene and investigating the cause of the crash.

Check for updates on the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette live traffic map.