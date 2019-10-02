Sections
Former Little Rock officer to appeal firing again, court documents show

by Clara Turnage | Today at 4:41 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Former Little Rock Police officer Charles Starks listens to testimony during the Civil Service Commission hearing on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Little Rock City Hall. - Photo by Thomas Metthe

A former Little Rock police officer will appeal his firing before the Pulaski County Circuit Court, a court record filed Wednesday said.

The appeal is former officer Charles Starks' second try to reclaim his job after the Civil Service Commission voted on Sept. 4 to uphold his termination.

Robert Newcomb, Starks' attorney, filed the appeal just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to online court records.

Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Tim Fox has been assigned to oversee the case, court records show.

The Little Rock Police Department fired Starks on May 6, fewer than three months after the officer fatally shot Bradley Blackshire, 30, on Feb. 22.

Though each officer in Starks' chain of command contended that the officer should be cleared, Chief Keith Humphrey fired Starks approximately three weeks after Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley declined to press charges against him.

A date for the circuit court appeal has not been set yet, Newcomb said Wednesday.

