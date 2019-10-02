Fort Smith’s Towson Avenue to receive face-lift

FORT SMITH -- A street will receive a massive facelift as the result of a collaboration between the city and the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The city Board of Directors approved partnering with ArDOT for a drainage, sidewalk and pavement improvements project for U.S. 71B, or Towson Avenue, during its meeting Tuesday.

City Administrator Carl Geffken said Towson is one of the main streets, with the project to help with beautification and economic development in the city.

In a memo to Geffken, Stan Snodgrass, city Engineering Department director, said the project includes rehabilitating a section of Towson between Garrison Avenue and Zero Street, which is about 4 miles in length. It will include upgrading the drainage to current standards, replacing the curb/guttering, as well as driveway approaches, installing sidewalks and pavement improvements to the surface of the street.

The total cost of the project, Snodgrass said, is estimated at $12.5 million. Of the total, Fort Smith's share will be 16%, with a set maximum of $2 million. Construction is estimated to begin in 2022. The section of Towson Avenue will be removed from ArDOT's highway system and become a city street when the project is completed.

The $2 million for the city's share of the project is included in the proposed 2020-2024 capital improvement plan for streets, bridges and associated drainage that will be presented to the board Oct. 22, Snodgrass said.

Geffken said it is projected Towson would need to be resurfaced by the 15th year after it becomes a city street. The city will need to set aside $400,000 a year out of the city budget to have the money necessary to ensure it can properly maintain the street 10 or more years in the future.

The Arkansas State Highway Commission passed a minute order for the project Sept. 4, according to a copy of the order included in the meeting packet.

Commissioner Keith Gibson, who was present at Tuesday's meeting, told the board the project is "extremely important" to residents based on the feedback he received. Gibson said he's excited about the project because he believes it could transform the city.

"Now, I'm not a visionary, but there are a lot of visionaries in this city and a lot of them that I'm really excited to know who educated me in terms of vision, and I've kind of, by osmosis, captured a vision for Towson Avenue," Gibson said.

Gibson encouraged the board to consider devoting as much money to streetscaping for Towson Avenue as the street itself. He said if they travelled around the country, they would see what other, progressive cities are doing when they build streets and the other features, such as landscaping, lighting, and bike and walking paths, that go with them.

"That's the vision we have for Towson Avenue," Gibson said. "It could transform a great part of this city by making those property values, increasing those property values I should say, to where ... businesses would want to be on Towson Avenue. They don't want to be there now as you know, but they would want to do that."

