Routine maintenance on an Interstate 40 bridge near Carlisle in Lonoke County will require a lane closing today, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.
Crews will close the inside westbound lane west from Carlisle for a mile from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting. Traffic will be controlled by traffic barrels and signs.
Metro on 10/02/2019
Print Headline: I-40 lane closing for bridge upkeep
