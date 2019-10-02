• Willie Bowman, 62, a veteran, said he'd never met Edward Pearson of Naples, Fla., an 80-year-old Army veteran who died without any immediate family, but Bowman was among the more than 2,000 strangers who turned out for Pearson's funeral at the Sarasota National Cemetery after an online obituary said "all are welcome to attend."

• Peter Vlaming, a high school French teacher in West Point, Va., filed a lawsuit after he was fired for refusing to use a transgender student's new pronouns, saying "referring to a female as a male by using an objectively male pronoun is telling a lie."

• Peter Alexander, White House correspondent for NBC News, had a mouse fall from the ceiling into his lap and scurry away into a tangle of wires before escaping into the White House briefing room where Alexander and other reporters lost track of it.

• Emmanuel Asuquo Okon of Queens, N.Y., became the second man arrested in the theft of more than $250,000 as the cash was being transferred by a baggage handler, described as a friend of Okon's, to a plane at John F. Kennedy International Airport, prosecutors said.

• Hajar Raissouni, 28, a Moroccan journalist, was sentenced to a year in jail for having premarital sex and an abortion, which she denied, while her Sudanese fiance, Rifaat al-Amin, also was sentenced to jail, in what activists called a blow to women's rights and part of a crackdown on independent reporting.

• Randall Williams, 59, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., faces felony criminal mischief and other charges after being recorded on security video cutting the brake lines on electric rental scooters, police said.

• Pablo Martinez faces a first-degree murder charge after police said his 6-year-old son was forced to swallow hot water from a bathtub and was held under water for up to 10 minutes as part of an exorcism on the Pascua Yaqui Tribe's reservation near Tucson, Ariz.

• Andrew Nipper of Cape Girardeau, Mo., convicted of fatally stabbing a dog, dumping its remains on the owner's doorstep and then telling her on social media that it sounded like she was having a "ruff" day, was sentenced to nine years in prison.

• Jonathan Copeland, 36, awaiting trial on felony charges that he exposed himself to women at stores in Hoover, Ala., was charged with indecent exposure for a sixth time over an incident at a store in Chelsea, deputies said.

