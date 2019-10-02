Jacksonville road closed for 2 days

Maintenance on a section of South First Street in Jacksonville will require closing it today and Thursday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Crews will close South First Street, also called Arkansas 161, between Shamrock Court and Sandlewood Drive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, weather permitting, to perform maintenance on drainage systems in the area.

The city will be performing drainage work in the area at the same time, the department said.

Traffic will be controlled by signs and traffic cones.

