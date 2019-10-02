Man wanted for Hot Springs homicide in custody, police say

A man wanted for first-degree murder is in custody, Hot Springs police said Wednesday, nearly a week after they called on the public to help with the search.

Vincent Louis, 41, was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Cory Gibson, 39. Gibson was found dead from a gunshot wound Sept. 23 on Chapel Street. The department identified Louis as a suspect and asked the public for help finding him Sept. 26.

Police were not immediately available for comment on where or how Louis was found nor how he became a suspect.