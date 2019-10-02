Motor sports schedules

SCHEDULES

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup

Feb. 10 x-Advance Auto Parts Clash (Jimmie Johnson)

Feb. 14 x-Gander RV Duel at DAYTONA 1 (Kevin Harvick)

Feb. 14 x-Gander RV Duel at DAYTONA 2 (Joey Logano)

Feb. 17 DAYTONA 500 (Denny Hamlin)

Feb. 24 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 (Brad Keselowski)

March 3 Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube (Joey Logano)

March 10 TicketGuardian 500 (Kyle Busch)

March 17 Auto Club 400 (Kyle Busch)

March 24 STP 500 (Brad Keselowski)

March 31 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 (Denny Hamlin)

April 7 Food City 500 (Kyle Busch)

April 13 Toyota Owners 400 (Martin Truex Jr)

April 28 GEICO 500 (Chase Elliott)

May 6 Gander RV 400 (Martin Truex Jr)

May 11 Digital Ally 400 (Brad Keselowski)

May 18 x-Monster Energy Open (Kyle Larson)

May 18 x-Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race (Kyle Larson)

May 26 Coca-Cola 600 (Martin Truex Jr)

June 2 Pocono 400 (Kyle Busch)

June 10 FireKeepers Casino 400 (Joey Logano)

June 23 Toyota / Save Mart 350 (Martin Truex Jr)

June 30 Camping World 400 (Alex Bowman)

July 7 Coke Zero Sugar 400 (Justin Haley)

July 13 Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart (Kurt Busch)

July 21 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 (Kevin Harvick)

July 28 Gander RV 400 (Denny Hamlin)

Aug. 4 Go Bowling at The Glen (Chase Elliott)

Aug. 11 Consumers Energy 400 (Kevin Harvick)

Aug. 17 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race (Denny Hamlin)

Sept. 1 Bojangles' Southern 500 (Erik Jones)

Sept. 8 Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Powered By Florida Georgia Line (Kevin Harvick)

Sept. 15 South Point 400 (Martin Truex Jr)

Sept. 21 Federated Auto Parts 400 (Martin Truex Jr)

Sept. 29 Bank of America ROVAL 400 (Chase Elliott)

Sunday Drydene 400, Dover, Del.

Oct. 13 1000Bulbs.com 500, Talladega, Ala.

Oct. 20 Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas City, Kan.

Oct. 27 First Data 500, Martinsville, Va.

Nov. 3 AAA Texas 500, Fort Worth

Nov. 10 Bluegreen Vacations 500, Avondale, Ariz.

Nov. 17 Ford Ecoboost 400, Homestead, Fla.

x-non-points race

NASCAR Xfinity

Feb. 16 NASCAR Racing Experience 300 (Michael Annett)

Feb. 23 Rinnai 250 (Christopher Bell)

March 2 Boyd Gaming 300 (Kyle Busch)

March 9 iK9 Service Dog 200 (Kyle Busch)

March 16 Production Alliance Group 300 (Cole Custer)

March 30 My Bariatric Solutions 300 (Kyle Busch)

April 6 Alsco 300 (Christopher Bell)

April 12 ToyotaCare 250 (Cole Custer)

April 27 MoneyLion 300 (Tyler Reddick)

May 4 Allied Steel Buildings 200 (Christopher Bell)

May 25 Alsco 300 (Tyler Reddick)

June 1 Pocono Green 250 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons (Cole Custer)

June 8 LTi Printing 250 (Tyler Reddick)

June 16 CircuitCity.com 250 presented by Tamron (Christopher Bell)

June 29 Camping World 300 (Cole Custer)

July 5 Circle K Firecracker 250 Powered by Coca-Cola (Ross Chastain)

July 12 Alsco 300 (Cole Custer)

July 20 ROXOR 200 (Christopher Bell)

July 27 U.S. Cellular 250 (Chase Briscoe)

Aug. 3 Zippo 200 at The Glen (Austin Cindric)

Aug. 10 B&L Transport 170 at Mid-Ohio (Austin Cindric)

Aug. 16 Food City 300 (Tyler Reddick)

Aug. 24 CTECH Manufacturing 180 (Christopher Bell)

Aug. 31 Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 (Cole Custer)

Sept. 7 Indiana 250 (Kyle Busch)

Sept. 14 Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300 (Tyler Reddick)

Sept. 20 Go Bowling 250 (Christopher Bell)

Sept. 28 Drive for the Cure 200 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina (AJ Allmendinger)

Saturday Use Your Melon Driver Sober 200, Dover, Del.

Oct. 19 Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas City, Kan.

Nov. 2 O'Reilly Auto Parts 300, Fort Worth

Nov. 9 Desert Diamond West Valley Casino 200 at ISM Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

Nov. 16 Ford Ecoboost 300, Homestead, Fla.

